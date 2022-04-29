The Finance Committee has recommended the city fund a feasibility study on redeveloping the former College of St. Joseph campus despite the chance the property could be sold out from under them.
“The highest and best use of the property is probably open to opinion,” Rutland Redevelopment Authority Brennan Duffy said. “The notion is to bring in a third party that doesn’t have a preconceived idea.”
The committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the Board of Aldermen authorize a request for proposals of up to $30,000 to study redevelopment of the campus. Duffy said he hoped to generate something similar to the study completed last year in Bennington on redevelopment options for the former Energizer plant.
“I think it could potentially spur investment and private developers to come forward,” he said.
Duffy originally brought the idea to the board with representatives of the Hale Resources, Bennington-based developers who have expressed an interest in the campus — and local organizations such as the Housing Trust of Rutland County and Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region. Hale was absent from the meeting Thursday, though Duffy mentioned them as a likely developer, and Housing Trust Executive Director Mary Cohen said her organization would administer the funds.
Cohen said the trust was interested in developing a mixture of affordable and market-rate housing at the site.
“We have done some due diligence with our local employers ... to gauge interest and need for housing so we could be better prepared to create the correct housing,” she said, adding that some of those employers may be ready to invest in housing themselves. “I think it would be a lot more effective if they were doing it collectively rather than having the hospital create units and GE create units.”
CSJ closed in 2019 after losing its accreditation. Heritage Family Credit Union, the college’s mortgage holder, took possession of the campus the following February after an unsuccessful effort by the trustees to turn it into an “innovation center.” Heartland Communities of American announced in September 2020 it would buy the campus and redevelop it as a senior-living facility, but that deal fell apart late last year when Heartland missed its deadline to buy the campus.
“(Heritage CEOP Matt Levandowski) has been very clear he does not want to carry this through another winter if at all possible,” Duffy said.
Duffy said that while Heritage has not listed the property, it is asking a “firm price” of $3.5 million for the campus — or $1 million for the grounds of the Clementwood Mansion and $2.5 million for the rest of the campus.
“We don’t have site control,” he said. “If somebody came to the table and offered Heritage’s asking price, I think they would sell and we have to understand that. ... I don’t think Matt is looking to do that. It would just be circumstances.”
Board member Sharon Davis said Hale Resources’ interest made her more comfortable with that risk. Mayor David Allaire said he saw a greater risk in the city doing nothing.
“I’m afraid it’s just going to end up sitting there, and that doesn’t benefit anyone,” he said.
Hale is not the only group to express interest. Local developer Stephen Box has floated his own proposal for a housing development there and is working to recruit investors under the name “Rutland Intentional Living.” Board member Chris Ettori said he has been working with Box but had no financial stake in the proposal.
“We do need to do something because it’s falling apart very rapidly,” he said. “If any of you had been in the Clementwood Mansion before and went there now, you would cry.”
Ettori said he would prefer to see a redevelopment master plan for the entire city and he thought such a study on a specific property should be the responsibility of an interested developer, but ultimately voted alongside the rest of the committee to recommend the RFP.
