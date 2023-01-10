Rutland City Police — and the people talking to them — are on camera.
The department, which has already made use of dashcam videos in cars for several years, has begun full implementation of body cameras, using a system expected to cost roughly $125,000 over five years.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said the entire department received training the week after Christmas, and that while he has had some reservations in the past, he welcomed the move.
“Going back a number of years, there were questions for (data) storage,” he said. “Storage was costly.”
Under new state guidelines, Kilcullen said, cameras are recording constantly but departments are not required to keep video footage of every minute of an officer’s shift. Instead, while cameras are recording constantly, department policy specifies times when officers must put the camera into a mode to save the recordings. He said the technology enables them to retain the video — but not audio — from 30 seconds prior to when the mode is activated.
Kilcullen said the prior-to-activation audio is not retained to protect the privacy of some people with whom officers interact.
Kilcullen said the city’s policy follows the state’s model policy, which calls for recording to begin at the start of investigative or enforcement encounters, performance of searches, administration of Miranda warnings and “any incident that the officer reasonably anticipates may be confrontational or result in the need to use force.”
It includes exceptions for immediate threats to safety that might make activating the camera dangerous, as well as to protect the identity of confidential informants or complainants and when recording might otherwise violate someone’s privacy rights.
“They’re really helpful evidence collection tools, and I think they foster trust because everything is recorded,” Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said. “We’d be here all day if I were to list off all the times the recorded system in-car has been helpful.”
Advocates have called for body cameras as a way to document police misconduct — or at least curb it because officers know it will be documented — but they can also serve to protect officers from unfounded misconduct claims.
Kilcullen said dashcam footage was pivotal in exonerating a city police officer during a lawsuit that claimed he used excessive force during an arrest, showing the officer behaving differently than was claimed.
Kilcullen said there also was an incident where a driver claimed to have been racially profiled and pulled over for a nonexistent infraction, but the footage showed the infraction happening and that the officer likely couldn’t tell the race of the driver prior to the stop.
“We brought in the complainant, reviewed the video with the complainant and the response was ‘I guess I owe someone an apology,’” Kilcullen said. “There have certainly been cases where we said we wish we had video to support what the other evidence supported already, or to provide a different perspective that might change our opinion on a particular matter.”
ACLU Vermont responded to an inquiry with an email reading, “We generally support the use of police body cams when they are accompanied by appropriate policies designed to protect privacy and ensure transparency and accountability.”
