Rutland City Police say it is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Baxter Street over the weekend.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Monday that nobody was hurt in the incident, and that police believe they have identified the key participants. He said any criminal charges would depend on the result of the investigation, which is still ongoing.
“The report was there was an individual slashing tires with a machete,” Kilcullen said of the initial report to police on the incident that took place at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Kilcullen said “someone involved with the vehicle” being attacked by the individual with the machete responded by firing two rounds from a gun. This drove off the person with the machete, Kilcullen said.
“The vehicle we believed to have been involved was stopped later that day by the (Rutland County) Sheriff’s Department,” he said. “This encounter ... was precipitated by another confrontation a half-hour earlier that was not reported to us.”
Kilcullen said he did not know the nature of the dispute except that it appeared to be personal between the two individuals. He said he did not believe anyone else was in danger of being targeted, but advised “it’s not clear whether the dispute was ultimately settled.”
Kilcullen said that while police have physical evidence related to the shooting, the gun has not been recovered.
“We have not identified where the rounds hit and nobody reported they’ve been struck,” he said. “We believe we’ve identified at least the main players in the incident ... those most directly involved.”
The incident came during a relatively busy weekend for the police department. On Friday, the night shift reported making seven arrests, several for outstanding warrants and one for a DUI crash on Center Street. Sunday night saw two arrests on warrants, one for retail theft and one for violating an abuse prevention order, according to the department.
“I don’t think the other incidents — they didn’t escalate to the point this one did,” Kilcullen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.