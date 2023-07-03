Rutland City Police say they are investigating an incident in which shots were fired and an officer was injured.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said late Tuesday evening that he did not believe the officer’s life was in danger following the incident in Giorgetti Park. He said he was unable to confirm reports the officer had been shot.
“An officer did sustain an injury — at this point, not sure if it was from a weapon,” he said.
Kilcullen said he was not aware of any events taking place at the park and did not know the nature of the initial call, but that police encountered a car with two people in it, both of whom were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center with injuries after shots were fired.
No additional information was available as of 10 p.m. Monday.