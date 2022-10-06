A man who Rutland City Police named this week as a suspect in a bank robbery was arrested on alleged parole violations on Thursday.

James Thurston, 33, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to violating his probation on a conviction for aggravated domestic assault, as well as a charge of retail theft. He was not charged in the alleged robbery on Wednesday at TD Bank in downtown Rutland, but prosecutors indicate that charges are likely. He was ordered held without bail.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

