A man who Rutland City Police named this week as a suspect in a bank robbery was arrested on alleged parole violations on Thursday.
James Thurston, 33, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to violating his probation on a conviction for aggravated domestic assault, as well as a charge of retail theft. He was not charged in the alleged robbery on Wednesday at TD Bank in downtown Rutland, but prosecutors indicate that charges are likely. He was ordered held without bail.
“The allegations regarding the robbery at TD Bank are still under investigation, but there is significant evidence he is the perpetrator,” Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh told Judge Cortland Corsones during the arraignment.
Corsones said he did not have enough information to factor the alleged bank robbery into his bail decision, but noted that Thurston’s history of violence and alleged unwillingness to participate in substance abuse treatment.
According to court records, Thurston was placed on probation in May of last year following convictions for first-degree aggravated domestic assault, giving false information to a police officer and violating pre-trial conditions of release. His probation conditions included not being charged with another crime, notifying his probation officer if he is, and participating in counseling and treatment for substance abuse, mental health and domestic violence.
Thurston was charged in August with petty larceny, according to court records, and met with his probation officer 12 times in the subsequent weeks without notifying her of the charge. The probation officer learned of the charge from the police in September, according to affidavits.
Court records also describe Thurston failing to check into Serenity House when a bed became available that month, and failing to make check-ins to comply with requirements under the Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted in 2012 of lewd and lascivious conduct.
Thurston checked into Serenity House the day after he failed to report, according to affidavits, only to leave a few days later “against clinical advice.”
Thurston’s parole officer described hearing from him Monday that he “doesn’t plan on getting sober,” would “keep getting into trouble,” and that he needed to “just go to jail.” Thurston did not make his daily check-in on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, according to the affidavit, Thurston was identified as the person who walked into TD Bank and said “I have a gun, give me all your cash.”
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Thurston was spotted Thursday under the River Street bridge by a member of the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force and taken into custody without incident by state and local police.
Kilcullen said that the bank was one of two armed robberies in which city police made arrests in the past 24 hours.
He said David Markie, 40, was arrested after a foot chase Wednesday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a robbery earlier in the week at the Jiffy Mart on North Main Street.
Markie was not arraigned locally Thursday, but the U.S. Attorney’s office announced late in the day he was being charged federally with “interfering with commerce by robbery,” which carries a potential maximum of 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge on Friday.
“Markie is alleged to have worn a lime-green face covering in the store while displaying a knife and demanding cash from the register,” the press release read. “Investigators were able to locate the distinctive mask and to link Markie to discarded clothing consistent with the clothing worn by the robber.”
