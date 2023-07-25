The Rutland City Police Department is once again — or perhaps still — laboring under a severe staffing shortage.
“I’ve been on the commission for a decade,” Police Commission Chair Sean Sargeant said Tuesday. “Staffing’s been an issue for a decade, and it’s never been as acute an issue as it’s been since the week of July 3.”
In addition to the death of Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, five officers are on either medical or administrative leave connected with the crash that killed Ebbighausen or an unrelated shooting in Giorgetti Park at the beginning of the week, with no indication of when those officers will return to duty. Chief Brian Kilcullen said that puts the effective roster at 23 officers — two of whom he said are new hires, expected to depart for the Vermont Police Academy next month.
“Over the last year we’ve fluctuated between as low as 25 and as high as 29,” Kilcullen said.
The department was funded for 40 officers but had not managed to retain that many in several years by 2019, when then-Mayor David Allaire cut the funding to 39 for the 2020-21 budget. Allaire said at the time he did not want to levy taxes for positions he did not expect to be filled, and pledged to restore the funding if the department got back up to full staffing.
A similar logic was in play two years later, when the 2022-23 budget saw the staffing level cut down to 32. In November, as the current budget went before the Board of Aldermen, Sargeant told the Public Safety Committee recruiting finally seemed to be going well and that he soon hoped to be talking to the board about the pledge to restore funding for the positions once they could be filled.
While they still have a way to go, Sargeant said they have had a “flurry” of applications to the department in the last two weeks. Kilcullen said he has gotten six to 10 applications and will soon interview two officers from outside Vermont interested in relocating to Rutland.
“They are police officers but will have to go through a process to become Vermont certified,” he said.
Getting applicants is one step, Kilcullen said, but getting them through the police academy is another. He said the department sent four prospects to the last class and only hired one. “In terms of percentages, we don’t usually lose that many,” he said. “Last time was an outlier.”
The Police Commission meeting Monday night saw some brief discussion of using part-time officers, with the department’s leadership saying there had been some discussions between the union and City Hall on the notion.
Local police union President Tim Rice said the rank-and-file supports a push to use more part-timers.
“We were on board with it, especially with our staffing levels,” he said. “We’ve had several officers with other agencies ask if they can work here.”
Rice said the city could make use of officers from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and towns like Brandon or Pittsford looking to make some extra money.
“It’s also a great recruiting tool,” Rice said.
Mayor Michael Doenges did not immediately return a call Tuesday afternoon. Kilcullen said that while Vermont has a certification for part-time officer — referred to as “Level II” — he would only want to hire officers who have or are seeking the full-time, “Level III” certification.
“To get Level III certification requires attendance at the full-time academy, a 16-18 week residential program,” he said. “Level II is a two-week class and that requires a field training program after the two-week class. You have limited authority.”
Kilcullen said anyone interested in a career in law enforcement should know the RCPD is hiring.
“We have wonderful support from our community,” he said. “Every community doesn’t have that.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com