Rutlanders are about to start getting a lot more boil-water orders.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said that a change in when the state requires such orders to be issued means they will frequently be triggered by work on the city’s water system.
“I have very mixed feelings about this,” Wennberg said. “I don’t think the Water Supply Division is thinking this all the way through, but they set the regulations.”
Previously, Wennberg said, there were more circumstances under which the city was allowed to simply issue an advisory, saying that while officials did not think there was any contamination, people with compromised immune systems and the like might want to take precautions.
“What that does is, it doesn’t disrupt commerce,” he said. “Supermarkets can stay open, and restaurants can continue to operate.”
The new standard, Wennberg said, requires an order to boil water when water pressure at a tap drops below 20 pounds per square inch.
“Historically, we would issue a boil or an advisory when the pressure hit zero,” Wennberg said. “The reality is, every time we change a valve, which we do all over the place all the time, the block or area of the city we have to shut off is by definition below 20. There’s some maintenance operations where we won’t have to do it, but those are few and far between, and almost all the emergency repairs will require a notice. It’s rarely or almost never going to be a citywide thing.”
Wennberg called the notices an “ultra-precaution,” saying he was not aware of anyone ever getting sick from drinking city water while the system was being repaired.
“I can’t say it never happened ... but to our knowledge it never happened,” he said.
Wennberg said he is worried the sudden increase in notices might cause people to think something had changed in the water system, and that over time they might have a “boy who cried wolf effect” and people might stop paying attention to them.
Ben Montross, compliance and support services section chief at the water-supply division, said the rules around boil-water orders were not changed so much as clarified.
“These are industry standards, and it’s not something we made up,” he said.
Montross said water system operators still have a reasonable amount of discretion, especially when they consult with the state, and that loss of pressure in a system posed a real risk of contamination.
“We’re really trying to work with the systems to implement contained, targeted notifications to people who might be affected,” he said. “I think it speaks well of the water systems to be out in front.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
