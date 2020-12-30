The new year will bring changes to City Hall with the departure of three department heads.
City Assessor Barry Keefe, who held the position for more than 20 years, is not running for re-election. Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg hasn't been in his job nearly that long, but his résumé includes multiple terms as mayor and time running everything from the Rutland County Solid Waste District to the Department of Environmental Conservation. Wennberg is set to retire at the end of the week.
Finally, Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly announced earlier this year that she will leave once Mayor David Allaire had chosen her successor.
"It's close to a century of knowledge," said Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb. "It's the sort of thing you can't teach. Even if those three are available following departure, there's no way to cover what they know just from muscle memory."
While the next city assessor will be chosen by voters, Whitcomb said city government needs to carefully chose replacements for the other two positions. He said he wants to see the board play a "pretty active" role in selecting them. Candidates are appointed by the mayor, subject to confirmation by the Board of Aldermen.
"We need to conduct extensive searches and not just fall back on someone who may be convenient due to proximity, let's say," Whitcomb said. "I would like to see, as the candidate pool gets narrowed down by the administration, that the board gets the chance to vet, in committee, the top-tier candidates that come out of the process the administration engages in."
Alderwoman Sharon Davis, the longest-serving member of the board, said it was a particular challenge to lose all three at once.
"Barry's years of service have grown the Grand List," she said. "Jeff has certainly put in a huge amount of infrastructure — that's a drive he's been involved in. Tara has done yeoman's work in taking vacant properties and putting them back on the tax rolls."
Developer Joe Giancola, whose business brings him into regular contact with all three departments, said he does not relish new people running them at once.
"It's going to make me a little nervous," Giancola said. "They don't know me, and I'm a big player. They might get a little intimidated by me. That makes it hard to sit down and work things out. Jeff and Barry — even when we were fighting, they knew me."
Indeed, the multiple court cases Giancola brought against the city in recent years don't make his relationship with those department look especially cozy, but the developer noted he recently settled the disputes he had outstanding, and was able to successfully negotiate a land-swap.
"We just sat down and talked and worked things out because we know each other," Giancola said. "We trusted each other and we knew each other."
Developer Mark Foley said the loss to the city from the departures was "tremendous."
"All three of them brought a lot to the table," he said. "I don't know enough about the bench to know whether we have good people behind them. ... I can't say I've agreed with them all the time, but from a professionalism perspective, I always thought they treated people with respect and dignity. That's essential for public service. I hope that'll be on people's priority lists."
Steve Costello, Green Mountain Power's "ambassador to Rutland," recalled walking into City Hall during the Nor'icane while the winds were still blowing. He said he was expecting to find "a nightmare" and was instead thrilled by the collaboration between the city and the utility's crews.
"That's really how it's gone ever since," he said. "It speaks highly to Jeff's ability to collaborate and cut through to what's important."
Costello said the others were likewise leaving big shoes, but that he was confident all three sets could be filled.
"Turnover is natural in any kind of public position," he said. "(Mayor Allaire) and the city will have to find good candidates to fill those jobs, but I have no doubt that they will."
Some in the city noted that the departures offer up opportunities for change.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Susan Schreibman noted that Wennberg cast the deciding vote on the Board of Highway Commissioners against reconfiguring Woodstock Avenue to include bike lanes — a move she argued would have made the road safer and improved the city overall.
"Mr. Wennberg's opposition to Woodstock Avenue hurt active transportation, and I hope that his successor would be a big proponent of active transportation, recognizing the economic and health benefits it brings to the city," she said.
Allaire said the possibility of new directions will be on his mind as he looks to fill the two positions that fall under his purview.
"I think it's an opportunity to have fresh eyes look at the department, see what we're doing right and what we're doing wrong," he said, adding that both positions have been advertised and applications have begun to come in. "We're hoping we're going to have a number of applicants in both of those searches."
