Projects slated for next year might have helped with some of the recent flooding in Rutland, according to city officials.

“I’m sure the flooding is on everybody’s mind,” City Engineer James Rotondo said Monday. “The city itself didn’t really experience any major damage to our infrastructure. It was inconvenient. We had to expend a lot of resources to help people ... but we didn’t experience the sort of damage other municipalities did.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

