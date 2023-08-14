Projects slated for next year might have helped with some of the recent flooding in Rutland, according to city officials.
“I’m sure the flooding is on everybody’s mind,” City Engineer James Rotondo said Monday. “The city itself didn’t really experience any major damage to our infrastructure. It was inconvenient. We had to expend a lot of resources to help people ... but we didn’t experience the sort of damage other municipalities did.”
Rotondo said the upcoming stormwater projects are aimed at preventing combined sewer overflows — when stormwater backs up the sewer system and triggers a discharge into the creek — rather than floods, but work planned for the Moon Brook watershed might have made some difference. The project involves dredging Piedmont and Combination ponds while drawing down the water in them.
“The capacity of both ponds is going to be increased because the water level’s going to be dropped 2 feet,” Rotondo said. “This last storm, where we had overtopping over Sharon Drive ... it’ll take more intense storms without overtopping. That’s a big improvement.”
The projects are part of a multi-year series that could eventually total an estimated $140 million. Also slated for next year is the installment of a dozen catchbasins on Meadow Street taking stormwater there out of the sewer and creating a new outfall in East Creek, as well as a million-gallon storage tank at Monsignor Thomas Connor Memorial Park.
“There may be some additional (flooding) benefits, but that’s not the purpose,” Rotondo said.
The playground became a pond during Tropical Storm Irene and nearby River Street flooded in the most recent storm, but Public Works Commissioner Robert Protivansky said keeping stormwater out of the sewers in that area wasn’t going to keep it from flooding.
“That was just the river getting high,” he said.
Rotondo said active maintenance was likely to do more for flood risks. He said crews were out checking and clearing debris from culverts, and noted the new culvert going in under Allen Street is significantly larger than the one in replaces.
“Every time we update a structure ... the state has to be satisfied,” he said. “I’ve never seen a project where the culvert hasn’t been increased in size.”
Protivansky said last week that aggressive cleaning of the catchbasins had likely kept Clover Street free of flood for the past few years, and Rotondo said Monday that the department is looking to see if there are any structural problems that have contributed to the area’s woes since 2008. However, he also said parts of the problem lie beyond what the city can do.
“I came on after Irene and I’ve never seen storms so close together with the intensity we’ve seen this year,” he said. “There’s no way we can alleviate flooding when it comes that intense.