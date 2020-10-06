Seven years after it was placed at the Vermont Farmers Food Center, the historic railcar gifted to the city still has not been enclosed and has been vandalized for at least the fourth time.
City officials expressed frustration this week with the lack of action regarding the 1913 rail car, which was boarded up after the most recent vandalism incident late last month. Representatives of the Vermont Farmers Food Center said Tuesday that the enclosure was overdue and work on it would begin in a matter of weeks.
“We have construction drawings and we have material, and we have a contractor who will start work as soon as his next job finishes,” said Chris Keyser, the newly elected treasurer of the VFFC. “The reason why it’s taken so long — I have no idea except the Vermont Farmers Food Center operates on a bootstrap. ... The other point is it’s a volunteer board as most boards are. ... When you don’t have a lot of manpower, various projects get put off.”
The latest incident at the railcar came up at the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, with Alderman Sam Gorruso noting how it had been boarded up and asking if the city could act and at least put up some fencing.
“It seems like one of the cheapest ways to protect that,” he said. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful gift to Rutland’s heritage. It just seems sad to see something boarded up. It looks like an abandoned building.”
Mayor David Allaire said Tuesday he had received assurances the construction of the covering was imminent.
“Certainly, there is a certain level of frustration on my part and certainly the Board of Aldermen’s part,” he said. “Each time it looked like a breakthrough on having a volunteer group or hiring someone to put that up, it has fallen through. ... I am hoping this time it’s going to be different. Plans seem to be coming together.”
Vermont Railway — which did not immediately respond to inquiries Tuesday — restored and donated the car to the city with the condition a protective cover be built to preserve it, but it took several years to find a location. Plans laid out in 2010 to place it at the downtown train station fell apart, and the Vermont Farmers Food Center offered to host it instead. The rail car was moved into place in October 2013, with the Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce donating $10,000 to pay for the crane that lifted it from the tracks to its resting spot as well as some external touch-up work.
Plans for a “barn-raising” to put up a protective structure were discussed but never materialized. In 2015, the Board of Aldermen voted to allocate $33,000 toward building the enclosure.
That still wasn’t enough to get the enclosure built, and in 2018 at least three cases of vandalism were reported at the rail car. One involved a pair of teenagers who slept in it, and police said there were indications of other people spending the night in the car. Early last year, it was reported that work on the enclosure had begun, but it wasn’t completed, and Allaire said another break-in at the car was reported late last month.
“When we found out, I went down, our health inspector went down ... we took a look at it and did what we could to secure it,” Allaire said.
Allaire said he is giving VFFC another chance to complete the project before he looks at how the city might secure the rail car.
“I haven’t put a deadline on it, but I’m certainly going to follow along with the progress or lack thereof,” he said.
Keyser said the VFFC has amassed a large supply of beams and that contractor Terry Martin, who has worked with the organization in the past, is slated to start work in the next couple of weeks.
Keyser said the design is a post-and-beam structure with a high roof that will still show off the rail car. He said they also intend to install an alarm system that will activate at the police station if anyone breaks in, and they are trying to engage with the local homeless population through Rutland Mental Health to help them find alternatives to taking refuge in the car.
“I am very pleased to be part of the process to solve the problem and glad to get it going and moving forward,” Keyser said.
