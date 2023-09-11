Before the fire even started at the former Lynda Lee dress factory last week, city officials were talking about better securing the Cleveland Avenue building.
“The day the fire occurred, I had a meeting with the police chief, the fire chief, our zoning administrator and our building inspector,” Mayor Michael Doenges said on Monday. “We were putting together a letter, a memo to say we need it secured. Because the fire occurred, we went directly to the owner.”
Doenges said owner John Ruggiero was “very cooperative” and began boarding up the building the next day. Ruggiero did not immediately return a phone call Monday afternoon.
Doenges said that prior to the fire, which Fire Chief William Lovett said had been deliberately set in some debris, a body was found inside the building. Doenges said the death was not suspicious or linked to the fire.
“They were two separate incidents,” Doenges said. “I don’t have the medical data on it, but I assume it was an overdose based on the description I got.”
The city has had periodic difficulties at the site for some time. In 2017, another fire was deliberately set and a neighborhood teenager who had been using part of the building as a clubhouse committed a sexual assault there. Lovett said last week the city had seen a flurry of activity there recently. Orange fencing put up around the property last year warned people to stay away had since been torn down in spots.
“Today, our building inspector went back over there again,” Doenges said. “You don’t want people on that structure — for their own well-being, if not anything else. ... We’ve gone by a lot, asked people to get out. A lot can happen in 30 minutes — you go one minute and 30 minutes later someone’s in there — but if it’s boarded up, we can at least go by and see if the board has been removed.”
Doenges said in addition to people putting themselves at risk by trespassing in the building, city emergency responders are endangered when they need to enter it.
“Parts of the building are falling apart,” he said. “Even the wall that’s already bowing is showing additional signs of wear. ... People should kind of avoid the area.”
The city is considering taking possession of the building — Doenges said he has sent a “non-binding letter of intent” to Ruggiero without reply — but is awaiting the results of an asbestos survey.
“The work has been done,” Doenges said. “The information has been gathered and now they’re writing the report. … One of the thoughts is, take it over, remediate (the asbestos) with grant money and get it ready for development.”
A potential developer is the Vermont Farmers Food Center, which has expressed interest in working the building into its expansion plans. The building has also been discussed as a site for potential housing development.