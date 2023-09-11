Before the fire even started at the former Lynda Lee dress factory last week, city officials were talking about better securing the Cleveland Avenue building.

“The day the fire occurred, I had a meeting with the police chief, the fire chief, our zoning administrator and our building inspector,” Mayor Michael Doenges said on Monday. “We were putting together a letter, a memo to say we need it secured. Because the fire occurred, we went directly to the owner.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1