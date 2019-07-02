Five years after knocking down the house at 37 Pine St., the city is looking to unload the empty lot that remains.
The lot is one of three city-owned properties — alongside the similarly empty 41 Baxter St. and 68 Pine St. — up for sale. Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly, who works with the City Owned Properties Committee to sell properties the city had claimed at tax sale, said that while the city has moved several properties in the last couple of years, selling the lots still won't empty the city's inventory.
"Not quite," she said. "We still have four lots in the Griswold developments."
On top of that, she said the city recently took possession of a South Main Street building where she had just done a walk-through.
"It needs a ton of work, but there was some electrical work started on it," she said. "It's not a lot worse than a lot of the properties we sold. ... Somebody could see potential in it, but it is going to be a total redo."
Kelly said all the lots previously held houses so any construction could easily be connected to the city water and sewer system. The 37 Pine St. lot, she said, is next to a house NeighborWorks of Western Vermont fixed up as part of the neighborhood revitalization project.
"It's got a nice, new, shiny neighbor," she said.
The demolition of 37 Pine St. began five years go, during a press conference at which then-Gov. Peter Shumlin announced the $1.25 million grant funding the Northwest neighborhood project. The demolition was not directly related to the grant, which funded the removal or renovation of several other houses in the neighborhood, but the occasion was considered emblematic of the overall effort.
The house that used to stand on 68 Pine St. was one of two set ablaze on the same night in 2005 — a night that also saw a third house fire as well as a car fire — and 41 Baxter St. was the site of a fatal fire late last year.
The city tried to sell off the Pine Street properties last year but the bids that came in — $100 for one, $1,000 for the other — seemed too low to the committee.
"I think we didn't know what to expect," Kelly said.
Kelly said she prepared a list of sales from the last two years so the committee would have a better idea of the properties' value.
"The right buyer, the right plans and we'll see what makes sense," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.