The city is looking for buyers for three houses.
The latest offerings under the city-owned properties program, in which the city claims properties that fail to generate interest at tax sale and then offers them at low prices to select buyers, were listed this week at 119 Park St., 30 Lincoln Ave. and 77 South Main St.
Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly described the properties as being in varying conditions.
“What I’ve heard is 119 Park has been partially demolished on the inside and work was started,” she said. “It’s relatively clean — it just needs a lot of investment.”
On the other hand, she said 30 Lincoln Ave. was in “pretty rough shape.”
“It has a huge hole through the roof and needs a lot of work, but it’s a nice neighborhood,” she said.
Kelly said 77 South Main St. is empty but needs work, particularly new siding as result of a fire next door. The property that had the fire was the subject of a tax sale as well.
“It’s still in the redemption period, but there’s someone who’s interested in it, anyway,” Kelly said.
All three properties were set up as duplexes, Kelly said, and could remain so under current zoning.
As consequence of COVID-19, Kelly said the city will not hold open houses at the properties as it has in the past. Instead, she said prospective buyers can arrange individual tours with the city building inspector’s office.
“They’ll have hand sanitizer,” she said. “Everyone’s going to have a mask going through. There’s going to be contact tracing. ... We’re going to give it a little long for the application period, knowing we’re going to have to stretch out the viewing period.”
Kelly said she had not set the due date for applications, but expects it to be in late February. A committee reviews offers from prospective buyers, who must provide a development plan for the property and agree to deed covenants compelling them to do the work in the plan, and then makes recommendations to the Board of Aldermen, which has final approval over all sales.
“I continue to get interest and with the hot housing market right now, I’m optimistic,” Kelly said.
Appraiser Sean Sargeant, who tracks local real-estate trends, said the real estate boom that has accompanied the pandemic has largely benefited sales of newer houses. It is likely to benefit the sort of fixer-uppers the city has to offer as well.
“There are always investors who are looking for opportunities,” he said. “They’re more likely to be interested in these homes because with a median price that’s up 37% year on year, they’re going to realize a greater profit on their investment.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.