The city has a deal to get the smart meter water system working.
Just a couple of weeks after complaining to the Board of Aldermen about his inability to get Itron to fix the wireless communication system on the meters, Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said said the city has reached an understanding with the last of the subcontractors for the now-defunct FATHOM Water Systems.
“They have been very responsive to our issues and have put technical people on our situation over the last two weeks,” he said. “If that level of effort continues — and we expect it’ll probably accelerate — they’ll make the progress we need made.”
However, Wennberg said it will still be a few months before the mishap-plagued transition to the new system is complete.
The city began converting to the new system last year, a process that saw billing errors, a city employee stealing meters to sell for scrap, the company overseeing the change going out of business and two-thirds of the meters not communicating with the system as they were supposed to.
The good news, Wennberg said, is that in completing the conversion and going forward without FATHOM, the city is poised to save money in the long run.
Finishing the conversion, he said, is going to cost roughly $232,000.
“We have $134,000 at last check in the financing, so we’re $100,000 short,” he said. “Our city treasurer has recommended the balance can come from the water system capital fund, which the auditors have approved. ... We have $1.7 million there. so it wouldn’t have any impact on rates.”
That should be balanced out, Wennberg said, by lower operating costs in the coming years than were originally budgeted.
“The current fiscal year, we expect to be about $85,000 under budget and the next year we expect to be about $190,000 under budget,” he said.
Those savings are from a combination of bringing customer service calls and payment processing back in-house, finding a less expensive municipal billing platform and removing FATHOM’s mark-up by dealing directly with subcontractors.
“FATHOM, their performance was less than fully acceptable, but there were pieces of what they provided — like the WaterSmart portal — that were really nice,” Wennberg said. “We’re very close to whole on this. We still don’t have everything working. We still have a lot of work to do. ... The learning curve has been like climbing a sheet-rock wall, and they’ve done it. The treasurer’s office and the business office here in DPW, they’ve been able to keep it running.”
