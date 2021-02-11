The city is looking to cover last-minute expenses as it prepares to close on the former College of St. Joseph gymnasium building.
The Recreation and Parks Department had already moved into the building and rechristened it the Rutland Recreation Community Center when voters in November approved the roughly $1.45 million bond to buy the building and some of the surrounding land. The Finance Committee voted Thursday to recommend the full board take $50,000 from the Zamias fund settlement to cover closing costs.
The city is scheduled to take ownership of the building March 31. The costs range from legal fees to separating out the power system from the rest of campus.
“Some of these expenses are being covered by my legal services budget and the fund the mayor created when we were talking about the engineering study,” City Attorney Matt Bloomer said.
Bloomer said the city was looking at a balance of $43,150 and the request for $50,000 would provide some wiggle room.
The fact that closing costs were being requested at all was challenged by two board members.
“It seems like some of these pieces we could have known about, should have known about,” Alderman Chris Ettori said. “I’m curious why we didn’t include it in the bond request.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso echoed Ettori, saying closing costs should have been factored into the bottom line.
Mayor David Allaire pointed out there was a fairly lengthy discussion when the language for the bond article was settled on what to put on the ballot, and that the board ultimately decided to simply bond for the purchase price less a state grant the city received, and to keep the $250,000 Zamias settlement — which the city had just received in lieu of the final balloon payment on the Diamond Run Mall’s impact fees — in reserve for expenses like closing costs or stormwater mitigation.
“I wanted it in there,” Allaire said. “There was a lot of discussion and the board decided not to do that.”
Bloomer said the city is still trying to figure out what, exactly, it will have to do for stormwater mitigation on the property under recently adopted state regulations. He said an initial engineering study put those costs at $90,000 to $120,000, but there was a hope that the city could save money by coordinating with Heartland Communities of America on whatever the developer has to do with its portion of the campus.
