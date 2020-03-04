Before the city starts spending from the $5 million paving bond approved on Tuesday, it needs to finish the road work budgeted for this year.
“We’ve got a big pile of work we wanted to do last fall that we couldn’t because contractors were unable to complete it,” Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said Wednesday. “Once the hot mix plants open, we’ll get going in the spring, but that’s weather-dependent. ... This year will be pretty big because we’ve got about $225,000 worth of work to get done before the end of June. ... The bond will start making a difference, a visible difference, in 2021.”
Wennberg said he wanted to give voters “a great big thank-you” for approving the bond by an almost 4-1 ratio.
“Rutland voters have always been supportive of infrastructure bonding, infrastructure investment,” he said. “This is not always the case in a lot of other communities. We’re not wealthy in the least, but people understand that investments in things like this ... are investments in the future.”
The bond is split between $4 million in road work and $1 million in sidewalks the city hopes to accomplish over five years. With 40% of city roads rated as either poor or failing, the bond is expected to cover roughly half the needed work.
In the days leading up to the vote, a number of city residents said the effort was overdue. Pat McCarty said she had been living on Maple Street for the past two years and did her best to avoid driving on the street where she lives.
“I always come up Baxter,” she said. “I never use Maple Street because it’s like a wagon trail. Pretty much everyone who visits me does the same. ... My son delivers around the city, so he drives all over. This is one of the worst he goes on.”
Jerry Merrow said that in the eight years he has lived on Robbins Street, the road has never been good.
“The last couple years, they’ve gotten really bad,” he said, noting that there were spots you could go to harvest hubcaps. “For about a week, there was two laying beside that tree.”
Wennberg said it was still far too early to talk about which roads would be paved when, but that anyone can get an inkling by looking at the road conditions map on the city website.
“Look at all the streets in red and yellow,” he said. “It will not be just those, but they will be the priority. ... I’m hesitant to ever be too specific well in advance on what’s going to be tackled when circumstances change monthly.”
One way the city tries to get the most out of paving dollars is by coordinating them with state-funded water or sewer projects. Tearing up the old road, he said, can be billed under the pipe replacement, leaving more local money for paving.
“Library Avenue was an ideal example of that,” he said. “Killington Avenue was a good example of that. The road was awful. The plumbing was bad.”
With the state’s priorities between funding water or funding sewer subject to change, Wennberg said it pays off for the city to remain flexible on its paving schedule.
“Do we know what streets are bad? Yeah, we published a map,” Wennberg said. “There’s a lot of work to do on water, wastewater and streets. We have a target-rich environment for spending money on infrastructure in this city.”
The Board of Aldermen have also pledged to closely monitor the project, voting to have DPW give the Public Works Committee regular progress updates. Alderman Paul Clifford is chairman of the Public Works Committee and said he hopes to continue in that role when the board reorganizes later this month.
“I’m going to have at least monthly meetings to follow up, check on the progress, check on the start,” he said. “There’s no outline for it yet.”
