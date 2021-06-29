The city has invited stay-at-home parents to come take a break at Meadow Street Playground this summer.
A new recreation department program, “Recreation on the Move,” launches Tuesday and will be free and open to the public at the playground Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
“The idea around that is recreation for families,” Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said. “We’re going to have different activities out. ... We’re planning to have free food, enrichment activities. ... We’ll have cornhole out. We might have a DJ. It depends on the day. ... It’s for parents who may not use our programs, and they can come check out what we’d have to offer at our camps.”
Peters said they had originally planned the program as a daily event, but the city was unable to secure the grant it was planning to use for funding. Meanwhile, she said, a summer program that has been offered on a smaller scale in previous years has been expanded for 2021 — the lending library of e-bikes available at the Godnick Adult Center.
Program Director April Cioffi said the city briefly got access to two bikes from a traveling lending library in 2019.
“Every spot filled up,” she said.
Last year, they had one bike for a longer period and every spot filled up again. This year, Cioffi said the city has access to three of the bikes, which will be available for 3 to 4-day loans free of charge. The bikes are fitted with an electronic motor that reduces the amount of energy riders need to use pedaling. Cioffi said one of the goals of the program is to encourage people to use e-bikes readily, and that she herself was converted to using them after last year’s program.
“It’s an equalizer on hills,” she said. “If you’re someone who biked a lot when you are younger ... but it seems daunting to bike on Center Street hill, it can turn that into a slow climb. ... You’re still pedaling. You’re still getting exercise.”
Cioffi said the e-bikes make bicycle commuting a more viable option.
“It’s been pushing 90 degrees here last week,” she said. “I can ride my bike and not feel like I’m dripping in sweat. ... It makes it much easier to choose riding a bike rather than hopping in a car.”
Visit rutlandrec.com to sign up for the program.
Peters said the department is also starting to accept online registration for the Halloween Parade, which returns this year after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.
