Art Crowley held multiple city offices, designed the police commission and named the Stafford Technical Center.
The former alderman, school board member and state’s attorney died Sunday at the age of 90. Those who served alongside him in city government remembered him for his dedication to the city and the strength of conviction he brought to bear serving it.
“He was a force of nature,” said Jeffrey Wennberg, who served as mayor while Crowley was an alderman. “If you had him for a friend or an ally, you were in very, very good company. ... If you had him for an adversary, you better be ready. He was a wonderful, passionate advocate. He loved this city so much and he gave to the city so much, much of which will probably never be appreciated.”
He was also colorful.
“We used to fight like hell and then he’d say, ‘Hey, let’s get a beer,’” said John Cassarino, who served alongside Crowley on the board before succeeding Wennberg as mayor. “He was never vindictive. I was board president and at one point I almost broke the gavel gavelling him.”
Cassarino recalled Crowley threatening to make obscene use of a broomstick a new aldermen had brought to a meeting as a prop and responding to a long-winded report from another fellow alderman with “Remind me never to ask you what time it is — you’ll build me a clock.”
“He was a good friend,” Cassarino said. “He was loyal as hell. He used to call me up a lot when I was mayor. Usually, he was calling to be supportive. Sometimes he’d give me a reaming. ... He’d fight with me and then he’d laugh. That’s the kind of guy he was.”
Crowley was a Rutland native — his father served as president of the Board of Aldermen — and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1946. He worked for the Vermont Marble Company at the Clement Mill before leaving for Boston University, which he attended until the Korean War broke out. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and rose to the rank of lieutenant.
Returning home after his service, he established his legal practice in Rutland and was named Vermont’s deputy attorney general in 1960. He didn’t hold the post for long — later that year he was elected as Rutland County State’s Attorney, an office he assumed the following year and held until 1965. Early in his tenure he prosecuted the first murder trial in Rutland in 13 years. The defendant, 18-year-old Jeffrey Aldrich, was charged with fatally stabbing his stepmother, but was found not guilty for reason of insanity.
Following his time as State’s Attorney, Crowley served a stint as city attorney.
He was active in the Republican Party — he was Rutland County chairman and chairman of the State Executive Committee during the 1960s — and a close friend of Sen. Robert Stafford, R-Vt., serving as Stafford’s campaing manager in two elections. Stafford tried unsuccessfully to have Crowley appointed as a federal judge in 1983. Years later, Crowley successfully pushed to have Rutland’s vocational-technical school named after his friend.
“He also felt strongly it would be a benefit to the school,” Wennberg said. “He went to the School Board and he lobbied me — although I didn’t have much to say about it.”
Board President Sharon Davis joined the board in 1990 and started her time as an alderwoman sitting to the left of Crowley.
“Art was a wonderful man,” she said. “He showed me the ropes and taught me a lot of things and at times gave me as much grief as he could. ... Art would test me, I remember him giving me a lot of grief one day about a piece of equipment in DPW. He kept pushing me. Art could get very heated and bang his fist on the desk.”
Davis said she called Crowley out on his behavior after the meeting.
“He said to me, ‘I wanted to see if you were going to cry,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Well, I didn’t cry.’ He said, ‘Yup, you’re going to be alright.’ ... I respected him a great deal and it’s a sad day.”
Cassarino said Crowley designed and advocated for the police commission, an initiative that grew out of Wennberg’s struggles with the police chief at the time. Wennberg said he was against the idea, but Crowley was “dogged” in arguing for it.
“He persuaded me to do a 180-degree turn,” Wennberg said. “I think the wisdom has been proved in the decades since.”
Crowley would later be recruited to serve on the committee that hired current police chief Brian Kilcullen.
“He knew it had to be somebody with a background working with a police commission or who understood there was that extra layer of governance,” said Mayor David Allaire, who served on the committee with Crowley as an alderman. “He wasn’t a wallflower. You knew where you stood with Art. He was direct, but usually he was right on. That’s what I admired about him — he believed strongly in his convictions and nine times out of 10 he was right.”
A few years after leaving the Board of Aldermen, Crowley was elected to the School Board.
“That was a great passion of his, education,” Wennberg said. “Anything to make the schools better, anything to get them more money, he was an advocate.”
Michael Dick, who was chairman of the School Board at the time, remembered his enduring passion for Stafford Technical Center.
“He thought it should be more than vocational ed,” Dick said. “He didn’t see it as just a place to learn dental hygiene or changing the oil on a car. He thought the skills to be learned there should be open and available to all kids. ... It became the tech center it is today. ... He was a no-nonsense guy, impatient in a good way. ... He was somebody impatient with the pace of the political process and just wanted to get things done. He made an impact and he will be missed.”
