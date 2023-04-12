Katie Langlois said she would not be city assessor if it had not been for Barry Keefe.
Keefe, who held the job for 27 years before stepping down and clearing the way for Langlois to run in 2021, died on Monday.
Colleagues remembered him this week as a dedicated public servant with a sharp wit.
“I wouldn’t have even had the guts to run if not for him,” Langlois said. “He helped me in so many ways. ... He was legendary.”
Keefe had deep roots in Rutland, and already was well-known in the community when he ran for Board of Aldermen in 1985. He quickly became one of the board’s notably outspoken members.
At one point he took such a hard line in disputes between the city and the town that the Rutland Town Select Board voted to pull all its accounts from Chittenden Bank, where Keefe worked, only to find they had no money there.
In 1987, as he ran for reelection, Keefe was the only member of the Board of Aldermen to endorse upstart mayoral candidate Jeffrey Wennberg. More than half the board was supporting Wennberg’s favored opponent, Kevin Mullin.
“I never forgot that, for sure,” said Wennberg, who not only won that election, but went on to become the city’s longest-serving mayor. “There were several who privately were supporting me, but honestly didn’t think I was going to win. I always appreciated Barry’s courage or wisdom — or both.”
Keefe only served two years on the Board of Aldermen, saying in 1989 that he decided against running again because he felt that he could not devote enough time to the city while working his day job. In 1994, the city became his day job when City Assessor John Collins resigned and Wennberg tapped Keefe to take his place. Wennberg said he could not remember whether he approached Keefe or Keefe approached him, but that Keefe’s background in banking made him a solid choice for the position.
“He brought a lot of flavor to that job,” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. “He would not be afraid to take a younger alderman under his wing and teach them what they should or shouldn’t do in tax appeals. He was a bright light in the city.”
Keefe did come into conflict with the board from time to time, and in some of those times Davis was among his sharper critics, but she said she never doubted his dedication.
“I think a lot of us knew Barry and knew his passion,” she said. “Barry would argue, there’s no doubt. Barry would debate the aldermen and he’d debate the property owners. That was his job. There’s always bumps in the road with people you work with. Barry had a strong personality. Barry would always say to me how grateful he was for my years of service. He was appreciative people would step up and serve the public.”
Wennberg said Keefe’s clashes with the late developer Joe Giancola reached almost epic proportions, but there was never bad blood between the two. He said he believed they respected each other, but that both of them hated to lose.
“I think it’s probably also safe to divulge Barry had a secret code name. He was extremely helpful and, as everybody knows, wired into the community. ... He had an enormous network of friends and relations. He would periodically hand-write a message with some very useful intelligence about what members of the Board of Aldermen were up to or if there was something afoot.”
These notes, Wennberg said, were always signed “Kermit.”
“I don’t know why,” Wennberg said. “He picked it. ... I pretty much knew it was him. It wasn’t a secret between us, it was sort of in fun.”
Wennberg, who years after his administration returned to City Hall to run the Department of Public Works, said the common wisdom around the building was that if he and Keefe started talking they’d be at it for hours.
“If I asked him for his advice, he would always offer it kindly and with compassion,” he said. “If he wanted to offer me advice without me asking, he’d do it by asking questions and getting me thinking in a certain direction.”
As Keefe’s retirement drew nigh, Wennberg said many in the city were concerned about who might replace him. Keefe was ahead of them.
“He had his plan,” Wennberg said. “He had it laid right out years in advance.”
That plan was Langlois, who said she had known Keefe her whole life because he was friends with her father.
“When I started here (working in the treasurer’s office) in 2016, we became really close because my job downstairs was closely connected to his job up here,” she said. “Any question I had, if I got overwhelmed and anxious because I’m overthinking something, I’d go to his house, and he’d put my feet back on the ground. ... He’d tell you straight all the time. He’d tell me to keep my Irish in check.”
Langlois said Keefe approached her along with her father to suggest she run.
“I don’t like the public eye, but he said I could do it,” she said. “He was a great man. He was a good man. That’s what I want people to know.”
Wennberg said if there was any solace, it was that Keefe was now reunited with his late wife, Sally.
“In a very real sense, his world revolved around her,” he said. “The term is soulmates, but if you ever want to define what is meant by that, Barry and Sally were it. The thing is, they were very different people but an absolutely perfect match. The sun rose and set on Sally.”
Wennberg said Sally Keefe was the driving force behind her husband’s renowned love of travel. Their trips to places were linked to her artistic interests.
“When she passed, I remember him saying, ‘I am so thankful we had so many opportunities to go out and explore together the things that brought her joy,’” he said. “Then he’d give me a look, you know, one of those looks that said ‘You need to do the same thing.’ ... In many ways, Barry epitomized Rutland. He was a dear friend. He possessed a great Irish wit. He was wise, kind and defined the term ‘generosity of spirit.’”
