Joseph Giancola was one the most important figures in Rutland’s modern history, according to city leaders who remembered the local businessman this week.
“Without Joe Giancola and his wife, there’s no Paramount Theatre,” said Joe Gallo, who worked with Giancola on the effort to restore the theater. “It never would have happened.”
Giancola, who died Monday, also redeveloped Howe Center, spearheaded numerous improvements at the airport and hospital, developed wide swaths of city housing, helped keep College of St. Joseph going and incubated several local businesses. A Rutland native, he was also, according to those who knew him, the archetype of the American self-made man.
“Joe had a vision,” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. “Joe had a plan. He was very passionate about what he did, how he did it. ... Obviously, Joe reaped the benefits, but he also gave back.”
Born in 1938, the son of an Italian immigrant father and Italian-American mother, Giancola grew up in “The Gut.”
“They were not rich people at all,” said Mayor David Allaire, who had Giancola’s brother as French teacher at Mount St. Joseph Academy and worked with his sister before the two became friends in later years. “Those were hardscrabble, middle-income people. I think Joe was always motivated to do better.”
Doing better was something Allaire said Giancola wanted to do not just for himself, but for his city.
“That was something he never lost sight of,” Allaire said. “He would do anything to make this a better place, and that’s his legacy.”
Giancola had a growing real estate and construction business when he started eyeing a long-vacant piece of property in the city in the late 1980s. Howe Scale had been Rutland’s key industrial complex, but the industrial scale manufacturer had died out by the 1960s and plans to redevelop it never seemed to be going anywhere.
“I think he had a pickup truck and two or three guys working for him,” was how Jim Davidson, of the Rutland Historical Society, described Giancola just before a 2019 program on the redevelopment of Howe Scale in the Howe Center. “Joe took the initiative to contact the owner of the property. ... The key to it, 30 years ago, was he made the phone call. I think he had a sense that maybe he could get a good price on it. He did.”
Giancola financed the redevelopment effort one building at a time, tailoring what he did to tenants he lined up, according to Jeffrey Wennberg, who had just become mayor at the time and was already long associated with Giancola through local planning and development work.
“The story of that development is a classic example of Joe following his gut and flouting the conventional wisdom,” he said. “It was recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.”
Giancola also saw the potential in the Paramount Theater, which was dormant and falling apart when he bought it. Steve Costello, one of the other leaders of the restoration effort, said Giancola sat on the property for more than a decade waiting for the right sort of nonprofit to form to lease the restoration.
“Joe did a lot of things like that,” Costello said. “He had an idea. Maybe he hadn’t figured out all the details, but he had enough confidence in himself and his community to invest.”
Wennberg said there was more to Giancola than just gut — he made sure he learned all about the conventional wisdom before flouting it.
“Here was a guy who was self-educated,” Wennberg said. “He could read a book in a night and the next day he knew it. ... He could read like a demon.”
Most of Giancola’s properties were residential, and Wennberg said he had a strong reputation with successive building inspectors. Wennberg said Giancola’s tenants never had to deal with the problems renters get from absentee landlords, and that Giancola took care of them in other ways. Stories about Giancola’s tenants, who were suddenly in hard times, who came home to find kitchens freshly stocked with groceries.
“He helped so many people we don’t know about with housing,” Gallo said. “People who were struggling for whatever the reason, he saw the good in them. He helped people. That was his legacy.”
He was also known for giving chances to businesses. Wennberg said he would often offer a start-up free rent for a year or two to get on their feet — a move that frequently assured their loyalty when they expanded. He’d also extend a hand to nonprofits, like when PEG-TV had to leave its space at the high school.
“They ended up with one of the best studios in the state because of how Joe worked it out for them,” Costello said. “Joe built exactly what they needed.”
Giancola would work with the city on projects, but a number of city officials also said that he sued the city almost like it was a hobby, frequently taking his different ideas on tax assessment and zoning to court.
“I think it was the give and take,” Allaire said. “I won’t call it a game, but Joe believed strongly in his positions. I don’t think Joe ever did anything to hurt the city. ... You could always sit down and talk to him. ... The attorneys would always be involved at first but Joe will always hash it out face to face.”
Developer Mark Foley Jr. could technically have been Giancola’s biggest rival in the city, but said they never felt that way. He said he counted Giancola among his role models.
“We always looked at the pie as getting bigger, not slicing it up,” Foley said. “I had a lot of respect for Joe. ... If you could emulate how he treated people, how he contributed to the community, his support for his family, he was a heck of a role model. A very generous man in terms of his time, in terms of sharing what he knew. I always enjoyed a conversation with Joe. He cared a lot about the success of Rutland. ... If you thought about a solution, sooner or later you got around to you ought to call Joe.”
