The city report came out Thursday — not only on time but two weeks early.
"In the years I have been here — I think I'm working on my 12th here — we never got them out by the November deadline because we were shooting for the March election," City Clerk Henry Heck said.
Despite the charter calling for the city report to be published by Nov. 15, it has come out much later in recent years, and one year was not published at all.
"I may have gotten mixed up with the budget," Heck said, referring to the charter-mandated Nov. 1 deadline for the mayor to present his proposed budget to the Board of Aldermen. "We're a little ahead of the time, then — making extra sure they're out."
The tardiness of the city report was the subject of a lawsuit earlier this year seeking to overturn the March election. The lawsuit, which was revealed by communications to the mayor's office to have been part of a landlord's effort to get leverage in a dispute over delinquent taxes, argued that voters were unable to make informed choices because the report was only released a few days before town meeting.
Mayor David Allaire would not say that he made the deadline this year because of the lawsuit, but allowed that the lawsuit "raised awareness." He said aside from the lawsuit, the Nov. 15 deadline has never really come up.
"I didn't get any phone calls about it," he said. "I doesn't seem to be a big issue."
A civil court judge threw out the lawsuit and a three-justice panel of the Vermont Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal of that decision Nov. 12.
"Because it's created such a controversy out there, I'm sure everyone is going to want to have these annual reports," Heck said. "It was good for us today because the water bills are due tomorrow. We might get a lot of foot traffic."
The report includes financial statements, summaries of activity from city departments and messages from the mayor and Board of Aldermen President Sharon Davis. Allaire pointed at the proposed downtown hotel project and rebranding of College of St. Joseph as exciting possibilities for the city's future. Davis used a portion of hers to remember former Alderman Art Crowley, who died earlier this year.
The city prints 3,000 copies of the annual report. They are available on a table in the hallway at City Hall, and Heck said leftovers will be distributed among polling places.
