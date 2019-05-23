The people seeking to invalidate the March election had their day in court Thursday.
Mark Nowakowski has sued the city, asking Rutland County civil court to throw out the town meeting votes on the budget and two bond items as well as the mayor’s race — though he has not asked for the aldermanic race to be voided — because the city report had not been published by the Nov. 15 deadline. The city has moved to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing that as the charter is written, the city report and March election have nothing to do with one another and that all of the charter’s election requirements were met.
The lawsuit took on an added wrinkle when local School Board member Kam Johnston sought to intervene, filing motions that referenced his long-running dispute with City Assessor Barry Keefe. Judge Samuel Hoar rejected the motion, saying Johnston’s complaints were not relevant to this case, and then rejected a second filing from Johnston as “spurious and vexatious.”
Johnston, who has appealed those decisions to the Vermont Supreme Court, videotaped the proceedings Thursday, but told City Attorney Matthew Bloomer beforehand that he would not try to participate.
“I think I should be part of it, but at the same time, I don’t want to get thrown out,” he said.
Bloomer repeated arguments he had made in court filings, pointing out that the publication date for the city report was placed in the charter prior to the 2009 charter change that put the budget before city voters, so it could not have been intended to inform the voters about the budget. Further, he said, the upcoming budget and any bond items are not required to be in the city report, and that the publication deadline is before the deadline for the aldermen to finalize the proposed budget.
“The annual report was intended to be a summary of the previous year’s financial circumstances,” he said.
The city has not disputed that the city report was late — it had not been published by the Nov. 15 deadline in several years.
“Is there some other remedy?” Judge Hoar asked. “This is a mandatory charter provision. ... If invalidation of the election isn’t the remedy ... is Mr. Nowakowski left with no remedy whatsoever?”
Bloomer replied that the court could order the city to publish the report by a certain date.
Nowakowski complained about recent tax property tax increases, saying that though he was not a landowner, they had the potential to drive up his rent. Hoar told Nowakowski that case law sets a high bar for overturning an election.
“It’s got to be pretty darn serious malfeasance,” Hoar said. “What do you say to that?”
Nowakowski argued that without the city report, the voters lacked all the information they needed to make informed decisions. Hoar asked if voters were upset at the report’s absence, wouldn’t their remedy be to “vote the bums out?”
“That didn’t happen,” he said.
Nowakowski said he would like the case to go to mediation, but Hoar said that wasn’t an option. When Nowakowski said he had two witnesses to call, Hoar told him that the hearing was to argue points of law, not facts. Nowakowski talked general about frustration with the state of affairs in Rutland.
“This good-old-boy network needs to be stopped,” he said. “We need to do things the right way and we need to bring life back to a community that’s dying.”
The hearing ended with Hoar giving Nowakowski until the end of next week to file paperwork that would correct a problem with the initial summons in the case and pledging a decision soon after. At this point, Johnston ended his silence.
“Your honor, there are pending motions in this case,” he said.
“Is there someone speaking who has not been recognized, because I cannot hear you, Mr. Johnston,” Hoar said.
Johnston said that he was at least on the record. Hoar replied that no, he was not.
