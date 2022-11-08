Thomas Kessop Jr. says he should get some help with the damage city water did to his basement.
Kessop’s Granger Street home sustained $25,000 worth of flooding damage when a water main broke last month. He said his own insurance company denied the claim, saying the damage was the city’s fault. City officials, however, say their insurance won’t pay up, either. Kessop took his complaint to the Board of Aldermen, which voted Monday to send the issue to the General Committee.
Kessop said the break in the 90-year-old pipe released 600,000 gallons of water. He said the water level in his basement reached 4½ feet, wrecking his heater and destroying a variety of his possessions. It also left a massive sinkhole in his yard.
After the denial from his insurance company, Kessop said he sent letter to Mayor David Allare and all the aldermen, only to be told by Allaire that the city’s hands were tied. Kessop said the city could have at least pointed him at other resources.
“I felt my city and my mayor let me down,” he said.
Kessop said he did get some help from BROC, but that he was needing to take out a loan against his retirement fund. He said it seemed to him the city ought to have a list of places to send someone in his predicament and perhaps a fund to help with damage from the failure of city infrastructure.
Allaire said he had reached out repeatedly to the city’s insurer, and has also spoken with a former public works commissioner only to be told there was no precedent for the city to do anything for Kessop.
“The last thing I wanted was to tell Mr. Kessop there was nothing we can do,” he said. “Up to this point, there is nothing I’ve been told we can do short of writing a check. ... I’ve talked to a lot of people and nobody’s come to me with some sort of a way out of this.”
City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said the claim against the city’s insurance was denied because there was no negligence on the city’s part — the pipe broke “randomly” rather than as a result of anything the city was doing to or around it.
“It’s not your typical natural disaster that we think of, but it’s equivalent to that in the insurer’s eyes,” he said.
Alderman Chris Ettori said what happened to Kessop could happen to anyone and while the city could not just pay out, it seemed to him that was what insurance is for. Bloomer said it could be something they could advocate for changes to through the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, and Allaire said he could bring up the issue at the next VLCT board meeting.
“This must have come up in other communities,” he said. “We’re not the only community that has an aging water system.”
