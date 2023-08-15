City officials heard arguments for and against reconfiguring Woodstock Avenue Monday.

The state wants the city to make a decision this week about whether to change Woodstock Avenue and/or North Main Street from the current four-lane configuration to one travel lane in each direction with a center turning lane and bike lanes. The group of about 30 who attended a Public Works Committee meeting on the subject Monday seemed about evenly divided when Alderman William Gillam, the committee chair, called for an informal show of hands.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

