City officials heard arguments for and against reconfiguring Woodstock Avenue Monday.
The state wants the city to make a decision this week about whether to change Woodstock Avenue and/or North Main Street from the current four-lane configuration to one travel lane in each direction with a center turning lane and bike lanes. The group of about 30 who attended a Public Works Committee meeting on the subject Monday seemed about evenly divided when Alderman William Gillam, the committee chair, called for an informal show of hands.
“Everything you’re proposing is going to create a 4-mile traffic jam on Route 4 and it’s going to cause havoc on Woodstock Avenue,” said one man who identified himself as living on Woodstock Avenue.
Other people, like business-owner Christian Wideawake, said they would welcome a measure that would calm traffic on Woodstock Avenue.
“The speeds that I see are pretty high,” he said. “We see a lot of jockeying and passing at high speed for no other reason than to be the first to the red light.”
As the state prepares to repave routes 4 and 7, the Vermont Agency of Transportation has offered to include re-striping portions of the roads as part of the overall project — an expense that would normally fall to the city. Officials experimented with the alternate configuration on Woodstock Avenue during the last repaving in 2014, and city officials are considering adopting a new configuration there and on North Main Street when the paving concludes next year.
While the city abandoned the alternate configuration in the face of a public backlash in 2014, many of the people at the meeting Monday said they thought the change had been an improvement at the time. Leonard Bartenstein, who said he lived on Deer Street at the time, said it increased visibility. Wideawake said his customers had an easier time getting in and out of his business, as did Don Parizo of Champlain Valley Eye Care.
“It’s not safe to walk on Woodstock Avenue,” Parizo said. “It hasn’t been for years. When you did the road diet 10 years ago, there was an opportunity to make it safe. ... I would rather spend 20 seconds longer sitting in a queue than get in an accident.”
Parizo said he did not experience backups during the road diet but was told then he was in the minority. He seemed more in the majority of those commenting on Monday, as more of the people who spoke up expressed a desire to alter the traffic flow on the street than fears of gridlock.
Those endorsements were not universal, though — one woman, who identified herself as living on Woodstock Avenue near the intersection with Route 7, said it was extremely difficult to get out of her driveway during the road diet and that it triggered a lot of dangerous driving near her home.
State officials at the meeting pointed to Route 2 in Williston, which they said had a slightly lower traffic volume than Rutland and saw a 37% reduction in crashes when it made the same configuration change. Rutland Resident David Coppock said that Route 15 in Essex Junction was similar to Woodstock Avenue in length, traffic volume and curb cuts and that a three-lane configuration appears to work well there.
The city may opt to reconfigure one, both or neither of Woodstock Avenue and North Main Street. The decision rests with the Board of Highway Commissioners, which is made up of the mayor, the president of the Board of Aldermen and the commissioner of public works, and is scheduled to meet next on Aug. 28. With the state seeking an answer sooner, Doenges said whether he calls a special meeting of the board will depend on how quickly he gets data he has requested from the state.