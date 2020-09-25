The city is rezoning College of St. Joseph as it prepares for a broader rewrite of the zoning ordinance.
The Planning Commission finalized draft regulations for a new zoning district for the former campus this week and the proposal is expected to go before the Board of Aldermen next month. The college closed last year. The city hopes will buy the athletic center and a portion of the land if a bond issue passes in November, and the remainder of the campus is being purchased by a developer planning to convert it into an assisted living facility.
“It’s a unique space down there,” Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said. “It’s one of the prime redevelopment spaces in the city. We don’t have a lot of open land with that kind of infrastructure.”
The campus, which consists of three parcels totaling 118 acres, is zoned single-family residential. The draft change would create a “Campus Development District” with one-acre minimum lot sizes and permitted uses including municipal uses, single-family homes, residential heath care, schools, funeral homes, galleries and offices. Conditional uses would include neighborhood retail, medical clinics, apartment buildings, hotels, restaurants, clubs, light industry and outdoor recreation.
Forbidden uses under the proposal are service stations, heavy industry, warehousing/distribution, bars/nightclubs, junkyards, correctional facilities, hazardous waste facilities, regional solid waste management facilities and “Any fossil fuel pipeline right-of-way, terminal or distribution facility.”
Kelly said the city continues to work on a more extensive rewrite of the zoning ordinance. Much of it, she said, consists of updating wording to conform to changes in state law, but planners are also looking at changes in how the city deals with multi-family housing and development in the gateway districts.
“Gateway districts — right now our ordinance is weak on what we actually want to happen,” she said.
For example, Kelly said, the developers of the new Starbucks knew the city would look at features like parking and landscaping, but the ordinance did not say what the city was looking for in terms of parking and landscaping.
“It can be a drag on the developer because they can put money into the design without knowing what the city standard is,” she said. “With multi-family housing, we have kind of a crude way of doing it.”
Kelly said that in many parts of the city, the number of units allowed on a property is dependent solely on lot size, with no consideration given to available parking or open space.
“Are we trying to create units that have a good standard of living or are we just chopping up lots?” she said.
