One thing most of the city seems to agree on is: Center Street should change.
That was the message of the Center Street scoping study presented to the Community and Economic Development Committee on Tuesday.
The preferred change, according to the consultants, was to make the street one way. The committee stopped short of endorsing that plan to the full Board of Aldermen, with members saying they wanted time to read the study in full.
Chair Michael Talbott said he would schedule another meeting in the near future.
“There have been discussions about developing that area of the city for decades,” said Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy. “This is a chance for us to get together behind an idea moving forward.”
If and when a decision to proceed is made, the city has to start talking about paying for the change.
Dayton Crites, the consultant for DuBois & King who worked with the city on the study, said a preliminary estimate put that cost at $3.9 million.
“If things go well, this is a four-year project from the scoping study,” he said
Crites said public input for the study was gathered through four meetings and surveys that generated hundreds of responses. Very few people wanted the street to stay the same, he said.
Members of the general public were almost evenly split between those preferring a one-way street and those wanting to close Center Street of to vehicular traffic entirely, he said. Stakeholders, such as business owners on the street, showed a solid preference for the one-way design.
Crites said the design gives the street a more pedestrian-friendly feel while preserving the on-street parking so many business-owners say they need.
“There was a lot of strong response for greening up the street,” he said. “Planters, green spaces, were enthusiastically received by the city.”
The proposed design also includes a curbless street, which Crites said converts more easily to a pedestrian space for events like Friday Night Live.
“Out in Canada, there’s a lot of this,” he said. “In Boston, they’ve done a lot of them.”
Crites said the study includes data that should allay any worries about what the study would do to traffic. He said the data indicated it would slightly improve conditions at each end of the block.
“Center Street isn’t totally crucial to the larger movement of the traffic flows,” he said.
Talbott said the redesign could figure into the city’s discussions about creating a TIFF district, and noted that $500,000 from the city’s ARPA funds had been reserved as a “placeholder” for the project, for which the city would need to match any grants it might apply.
“If we’re going to pursue a project, we will need a significant amount of city match money on-hand,” he said.
What's a shame is for the past few years they could have experimented with closing the block down for a month each summer. Bring in permanent food trucks for the month and some vendor kiosks. The only thing that will bring people like me down to enjoy the downtown would be closing the street down. The businesses on Center St. are wrong. The one way will do nothing to bring more walking traffic to the downtown. No one like me will care for the proposed change. There are many "me's". Everyone I know want it shut down.
