Center Street
Center Street in Rutland is pictured here on Wednesday. City officials are closing in a new layout for the street in the heart of downtown, which may include a one-way traffic configuration and a more pedestrian-friendly design.

 Photo by Morgen Janovsky

One thing most of the city seems to agree on is: Center Street should change.

That was the message of the Center Street scoping study presented to the Community and Economic Development Committee on Tuesday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

Thesaxman
Thesaxman

What's a shame is for the past few years they could have experimented with closing the block down for a month each summer. Bring in permanent food trucks for the month and some vendor kiosks. The only thing that will bring people like me down to enjoy the downtown would be closing the street down. The businesses on Center St. are wrong. The one way will do nothing to bring more walking traffic to the downtown. No one like me will care for the proposed change. There are many "me's". Everyone I know want it shut down.

