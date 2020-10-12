City officials are looking into whether a ranking member of the police department violated charter prohibitions on political activity.
Commander Matthew Prouty joined his wife, Republican candidate for Vermont House of Representatives Sherry Prouty, at a “honk-and-wave” event Saturday, holding one of her campaign signs. Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said he received a complaint regarding Prouty’s presence at the event that he has forwarded to the city attorney’s office.
The city charter states, “No member of the Police Department of the City of Rutland shall act as an officer of any political party, attend any political convention as a delegate, participate in any manner whatever in any canvass in behalf of or against any candidate for any City, county, State, or national office, campaign, or take any part whatever in political matters other than to vote, nor be a candidate for any public office or hold any public office.”
Prouty, reached Monday, said he thought he was allowed to participate in the honk-and-wave so long as it was not in his official capacity as a member of the department.
“If it was wrong, I was wrong,” he said. “I get it, but I thought I was OK off duty. ... If I was wrong, that’s on me. It was an honest mistake. I was just trying to be a good husband.”
Prouty said he also had questions about the implications of the charter language.
“I’m going to ask for my own legal opinion as far as what rights I have as a police officer off-duty,” he said. “It’s limited — that’s a national thing and for good reason.”
Both Sargeant and Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said they were waiting for an opinion from the city attorney’s office before discussing what, if any, action to take.
City Attorney Matt Bloomer said Monday he decided to seek an opinion from outside counsel on the issue because he is a resident of Rutland District 5-4, where Sherri Prouty is running against Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland.
Sargeant said campaigning by officers has not been raised as an issue during his time on the commission, and Kilcullen said it has not come up since he has been chief.
The charter contains identical language regarding members of the city fire department, which became an issue in the 2017 election. Members of the fire department, angered by a proposed restructuring plan, campaigned for now-Mayor David Allaire against then-Mayor Chris Louras. Memories about what was done in response were hazy among city officials who could be easily reached Monday.
“I can’t tell you exactly what it was, but I delivered papers to the union president telling them to cease and desist from physically working the polls because it was not allowed,” City Clerk Henry Heck said. “They said OK and ceased from basically endorsing a political candidate.”
Allaire, who won that election, said he did not recall any further action being taken. Allaire also noted that in the present case, Prouty was not only out of uniform, but wearing a mask.
“You’d have to know it was him,” Allaire said.
