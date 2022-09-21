Whatever else happens in Main Street Park, the gazebo should look mostly the same, planners said on Tuesday.
“I think with it being the way it has been for so long, if we try to do anything drastic, we’ll get a lot of backlash in the community,” Tyler Dahlin, the recreation department’s parks and facilities director told the Recreation Committee. “We don’t want to make drastic changes, but we do want to update it. When they built this thing 100 years ago, they used it differently than we do today.”
The committee saw proposals for the Main Street Park redesign, which they plan to get public input on before returning to the Board of Aldermen for final approval and hopefully going out to bid by the end of the year, said Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters.
“Whatever the park looks like, it’s not really our decision,” she said. “We’re there to drive it.”
The plan involves replacing the gazebo, which was closed off last year when the city discovered the 110-year-old foundation was crumbling; and adding a number of amenities, including parking spaces on the side opposite West Street and a support building with bathrooms in the park’s southwest corner.
Architect Edward Clark said he had three basic design proposals, all of which kept the gazebo in the same spot but altered the park around it. The first has the gazebo lower to the ground with a slope to provide wheelchair access.
The second creates a raised path from the corner of the park to the gazebo, with steps on the other three quarters of the structure.
“Anybody could get in here,” he said. “Anybody could sit on those steps. Day to day, it’s a more functional gazebo.”
The third design was similar to the second, but with meandering pathways through the park. Clark said elements from the three designs could be mixed and matched and that, in all cases, they could preserve the gazebo’s roof, which recently was refurbished.
“They do it with cupolas on churches all the time,” he said.
For the support building, Clark said he looked at rail depot buildings for inspiration.
Dahlin said the building would serve as the “main hub” for the park, with power to the gazebo, monitors for security cameras, and internet service with Wi-Fi.
“That gives you the opportunity, too, to broadcast these concerts,” he said.
Alderman Tom DePoy asked whether they could extend the building’s canopy and put some picnic tables under it. Peters said that would depend on how much everything winds up costing.
Peters said they would solicit input by posting the proposals at the Rutland Recreation Community Center and through an online survey. The possibility of getting feedback during Art in the Park also was discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.