'It feels like winning the lottery, or something,” said 74-year-old Lloyd Devereux Richards, of Montpelier, on the renewed interest in his novel, “Stone Maidens.”
It took the retired National Life Group lawyer 14 years to write, sitting for hours on nights and weekends in his unfinished attic office. Sometimes his children sat nearby watching him hammer away at the keyboard.
“It was a funny process,” Richards recalls. “I just made so many mistakes writing it.”
Back in the 2000s when he was peddling the book to publishers, he was mailing (not emailing) out chapters and getting them back just as fast in self-addressed-stamped envelopes.
“The mailman hated me,” Richards said. “When I'd come home, I could see them stacked up.”
After an online writing course, he took another year to rework the crime thriller, and finally Amazon — then known more as an online bookstore than a megashopping giant — signed on.
“They bit,” he said.
A spate of early sales buoyed his spirits. (I interviewed him for The Times Argus at the time, fresh off his early sales.) Richards received good reviews online, but soon the interest waned. He even began writing a sequel and worked on other projects.
Over the next 11 years, the novel would get a sale here or there on Amazon; a few more online reviews trickled in.
Then came February 2023.
In effort to give her father's book a little online nudge, Marguerite Richards created a TikTok account — @stonemaidens — on Feb. 7, and posted a 16-second video of her father in his office and featuring a paperback copy of “Stone Maidens.”
When she went to bed, the video had had a few hundred views.
When she woke up, it had had more than 700,000 views.
Marguerite, who also lives in Montpelier, was flummoxed. The short story she'd created using “Beautiful Boy” by John Lennon as background soundtrack for TikTok was taking off.
The momentum just started there.
In fact, by the end of the first day, it had been viewed 4 million times.
On the second day, it had been viewed a total of 16 million times.
As of yesterday, it had been viewed nearly 48 million times.
Correspondingly, the comments on Richards' Amazon page for “Stone Maidens” went from about 265 reviews — which is where it stood for years ... literally — to nearly 1,200 reviews. “Stone Maidens” topped the Amazon best-seller list, and it has hovered with the top-sellers since.
Prior to the first TikTok video, Richards' book had been ranked “around sixteen hundred and something-ish,” Richards reported on Monday.
While he does not know exactly how many books have sold in the last few days, he knows this: He now has an Amazon publicist.
For that, he says, he is grateful.
“I am not polished,” said Richards. “I am the opposite of polished. … But I think I am getting better.”
Practice makes perfect?
In a whirlwind, Lloyd and Marguerite have been interviewed by Vermont broadcast and print media organizations, as well as some bigger news outlets like The Washington Post, USA Today, the BBC, the CBC, and People magazine. He's done middle-of-the-night, on-air Zoom interviews with Australian TV. “Good Morning America” even called the house the other day, but he was busy and had to defer to his handlers to make the proper arrangements.
Which they have been doing in earnest.
“I don't airplane well,” he said of what's coming next.
On Tuesday morning, he and Marguerite are driving to New York City, where they are meeting — in-person — with the agent and publicist to confirm their appearances on "The Today Show," PBS and a slew of other shows throughout the day on Wednesday. Talks about a possible movie adaptation are also being bantered about.
“They have them stacked right up,” he said.
“We are getting six minutes,” Richards said of the father-daughter appearance on "The Today Show."
“I'm not stodgy,” he said. “But I can look stodgy … My daughter has to remind me, nudging me to smile once in a while.”
Around town, Richards is well known. He often wears T-shirts and suspenders (much the way he does in the video) and has a full head of longish hair. He may not be one for live TV interviews, yet he loves to take photographs, and has had — in recent years — a thriving Instagram account (that had to be shut down due to his overnight fame). He has captured so many natural and scenic moments around Central Vermont, it is astounding.
He admits he is most comfortable in his space, not the space others thrust upon him in moments of overnight success. Since the pandemic, he wears a mask in public (and still does), and he has not been to a restaurant since.
“And now we are heading to New York,” he said. “I'm not sure what to think of it all.”
Richards said he had no idea what TikTok was as an apps, and he was not aware of its demographics.
When he learned that 80% of the app's users are between the ages of 18-24, he said, “It makes me hopeful in young people.”
He said, three months shy of his 75th birthday, he was stuck like many in the generalization that young people did not read or care much for what was going on around them.
Between the positive comments online (and the overnight sales of his book), “I'm so grateful that we were able to make that connection (with that audience). … I am certain that is what it was.”
The moment has brought him closer to his daughter and his family. (The New York trip might not have worked so well if he did not have a son living just outside the city they can visit after the publicity tour is completed.)
“I'm probably not heading out to L.A. anytime soon,” he quipped.
He said the deluge of support and praise has been emotional and overwhelming. (A follow-up video Marguerite posted @stonemaidens shows Richards weeping at the seven-digit views and six-digit likes for the first video.) Over the weekend, he received a large box of lilies sent from Los Angeles from his team at Amazon. (He split them with Marguerite.)
Sure, the spotlight is affecting his sleep. He's openly a bit overwhelmed by the interview schedule.
“It's really been crazy,” he said several times in our 13-minute chat.
For the record, on the Amazon page for “Stone Maidens,” the book's description recently was updated to state, “From TikTok sensation Lloyd Devereux Richards comes the heart-pounding story of FBI agent Christine Prusik as she attempts to unmask a serial killer who leaves a calling card with a terrifying connection to her own haunted past.”
“I can't thank everyone enough … I don't know what to say. I still get so emotional,” he said.
It's definitely like winning the lottery, Lloyd.
Steven Pappas is the editor of The Times Argus.
