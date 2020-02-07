Apparently, the space between a rock and a hard place is more tolerable if you have faith.
Christopher Coyne is the bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Vermont. He has, for almost 20 years now, had to answer for the sins of some horrible priests within the church he has devoted his life to. For Coyne, it started in Boston in 2002, when the Boston Globe Spotlight Team first published revealing stories that pulled back the veil on the Catholic Church to reveal thousands of victims abused by dozens of priests in and around Boston going back generations. Coyne was on the front lines of dealing with the mad-scramble media following that bombshell news story that has since been retold in the Oscar-winning movie “Spotlight.” After Boston, it was obvious the Catholic Church had been a breeding ground for abusers, the church knew it and had tried to keep it concealed until the ugly secret was too big to contain.
We have since learned that about 40 priests who were identified as abusers had worked in Vermont during the past 50 years. When Coyne was installed as bishop five years ago, he walked into a diocese with challenges: financial crises, lawsuits, internal issues — and, of course, the shadow of the sex abuse scandal across the church. Over the five years, he has stabilized the diocese and proudly oversees the 72 parishes serving the state.
A year ago, against the counsel of fellow bishops, Coyne opened the diocese records and let an independent panel of seven laypeople — six Catholics and a Quaker — review the personnel files. He gave them total access and offered full cooperation. Those individuals, including a journalist, indicated they never faced any obstruction or interference from the diocese. Since their report last year, the attorney general's office has since convened a task force to review the same files, providing another level of review — and transparency. The files, again, are at their disposal.
The sex abuse scandal has been the rock that is impossible to move or get away from. It lingers like an ugly monument, a forever reminder of trusts betrayed. For anyone in the Catholic hierarchy — anywhere in the world — the rock is always there, ugly and casting a long shadow.
And deservedly so.
The hard place has more flexibility. But not much. Organized religions have seen a massive shift in participation. Pews are not packed the way they used to be. People are finding other, different kinds of community in their pursuit of spirituality. Some of it is generational. Some of it is anti-establishment. And for some people whose families grew up Catholic, it circles back to just being mad about what the church allowed to happen, and then tried to cover up. They want the Catholic lifestyle, but feel they can't trust the church today even though there have not been any reports of abuse against children in 20 years. That sharp decrease in participation means a financial hit on the church (any denomination — not just Catholic), and has forced the bishops to come up with innovative ways to move people who chose Catholicism and its tenets back inside the community of the church.
Enter, faith
This week, the bishop sat with me for an hour at the studio at ORCA Media in Montpelier to record “Into the Issues.” We found ourselves talking about the challenges facing him, the church and our community as a whole. I am not Catholic. I'm nothing. So our conversation was nonspecific to religion — it was two men: a skeptical, somewhat cynical outsider who has been a willing witness to history talking to a church insider with direct access to the pope. There's a lot of range there.
The conversation evolved organically. But a format not devoted to sound bites allows for a deeper dive, longer explanations, some analysis and retrospection.
The bishop said five things to me that may not be newsworthy, but I was surprised to hear him say them:
First, he referred to the sex-abusing priests as “pedophiles” and “serial abusers.”
Second, he voiced anger at fellow bishops who tried to suggest steps had needed to be taken to protect “the church.” Coyne emotionally declared, “those families and those children, they are the church, too … what (those bishops) were saying is the church only defined as the clergy, forgetting all the rest of the church.”
Third, when I asked him if he thought the priests should have been charged criminally and prosecuted, he said, “I wish they could've been. ... I think these guys should have gone to jail like anyone else.”
Fourth, when I asked him if he ever felt he should've walked away, he unequivocally said, “no,” but that if the pope called him and removed him as bishop, “I'd say, 'Oh, thank you. Can I go back to being a parish priest again?' But that's not what I am called to do, so I do the best I can right now.”
And lastly, like all of us, Coyne wants to be judged for what he has accomplished over a career, whether it is as an arch conservative when it comes to a woman's reproductive rights or defending refugees and immigrants coming into the United States to accepting climate change as a crucial factor in how we adjust and see the world. There is a spectrum to the man — a body of work. So he wears his badge of “a progressive” bishop with pride.
So those people who find themselves between a rock and hard place are not really stuck. Like Christopher Coyne, they might just be thinking ahead to better days. And that's called faith.
Visit bit.ly/0205CoyneInterview to watch the “Into the Issues” interview in its entirety.
Steven Pappas is executive editor and publisher of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.