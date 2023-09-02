Marguerite Richards has to remind her father to smile.
At 75, Lloyd Devereux Richards is not accustomed to being a TikTok sensation. The retired lawyer for National Life has a homespun routine, that includes up to six hours at the computer, pouring out words. It involves leaving his Montpelier home for a few hours to drive around central Vermont to take photos. It involves reading a lot, and catching up with friends and family.
“Smile, Dad” is the reminder that Richards has celebrity status.
Lloyd Devereux Richards is a novelist. Last February, lightning struck via social media, making him an overnight sensation.
After Marguerite, also a Montpelier resident, posted a 16-second video of her dad working at his desk, his book — “Stone Maidens” — which took him 14 years to write and saw only a smattering of sales over a period of 11 years, became the top-selling crime-thriller on Amazon last spring.
It stayed there for a few weeks.
In the months since, lightning has struck again. And again. Through TikTok, he has built a large fan base, and has even influenced at least one other author to use the social media platform as a powerful marketing tool.
While undertaking a publicity tour, including his first foray out of the state since the pandemic hit in 2020, Lloyd traveled to New York. He made appearances on television, gave interviews and met with his agent. All the while, Marguerite was at his side, sharing the story behind being an unsuspecting “TikTok sensation.”
Here’s what folks don’t realize: While Marguerite was capturing video of her dad working in his home office, Lloyd was actually working on “Maidens of the Cave” — the next novel using his anthropologist character, Christine Prusik. He’d been working on it for years, in fact. There had been no pressure to produce another novel, because up until last February, “Stone Maidens” was just another story in the tall stack of crime thrillers.
As luck would have it, there was a finished second book waiting when TikTok lit things up.
“That was very fortunate,” Lloyd agreed.
Then, during that trek to New York, his agent (on behalf of an interested editor) asked: “Are you going to do a trilogy?”
“I could see in his eyes he didn’t have an answer,” said Marguerite. “I told him, ‘Don’t worry about it. Let things calm down, see what happens.’”
While Lloyd could not answer that day in New York City, his answer came.
After noodling around a few ideas, another thread came forward. Three months later — after spending more than a decade on each of his other books — he had written “The Runner.”
And, if that’s not enough, while Lloyd was exploring ideas during the pandemic, a standalone book emerged. Unbeknownst to him, it would be a fourth book in the series. “The fourth book solves the third book, and brings in elements from books one and two,” he explained, careful not to tip his hand on any spoilers.
While the publishing timeline needs to be worked out, and many hurdles need to be cleared between “Maidens of the Cave” and (tentatively) “Maiden of the Spirit,” Lloyd carries on, still somewhat astounded by the worldwide attention he has received.
“I guess I am becoming a character,” he quipped. (Marguerite nodded.)
Since the original video aired in February, it has been viewed more than 57 million times. Lloyd has 430,000 followers and some 19.7 million likes on the 100 or so videos he and Marguerite have created together. Most of them show Lloyd working, and puttering and chatting.
“This was the coming together of a viral video and a good book,” Marguerite said. “He wants to call it luck. … But it would not have worked if (‘Stone Maidens’) had not been a really good book.”
And reviews for “Maidens of the Cave” (published by William Morrow/Harper Collins) have been positive.
“Some people say it is better than the first one,” Marguerite boasted.
While he does not know the specifics, “Maidens” is selling well, he said. And when Marguerite stopped in to the South Burlington Barnes & Noble recently to check to make sure “Maidens” was in stock, an employee recognized her from TikTok. As a result of that conversation, Lloyd Devereux Richards will be giving his first Vermont reading of “Maidens” in South Burlington at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
More local readings will be scheduled soon, including for Bear Pond Books, an independent bookstore in Montpelier, which reopened Friday after being damaged in the July flooding.
In the meantime, Lloyd will be doing online interviews and readings to promote the book, which is being published in multiple languages.
In addition, the father-daughter duo will continue to expand their fan base, making videos for TikTok.
“They are like love letters to my dad,” she said, of capturing quiet moments of him — almost always in a T-shirt and suspenders, his hair usually mussed. “I get to show that softer side of him to the world.”
When asked if he feels the celebrity experience has changed him as a person, he demurred.
“I don’t think I have changed,” he said.
“I do,” Marguerite chimed in, pointing to his self-confidence, to his comfort level with telling his unique story, to pumping out multiple books. “You’re a different person.”
“I guess you’re right,” he said, smiling.
And she didn’t even have to ask.
Steven Pappas is executive editor of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.