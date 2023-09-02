Marguerite Richards has to remind her father to smile.

At 75, Lloyd Devereux Richards is not accustomed to being a TikTok sensation. The retired lawyer for National Life has a homespun routine, that includes up to six hours at the computer, pouring out words. It involves leaving his Montpelier home for a few hours to drive around central Vermont to take photos. It involves reading a lot, and catching up with friends and family.

