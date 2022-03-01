A high voter turnout made for uncertain electoral results as the Rutland Herald's print deadline arrived Tuesday.
City Clerk Henry Heck said he ran out of ballots and had to make photocopies for more than 200 voters. These needed to be hand-counted, a laborious process that was not complete as of 9 p.m. Heck said he had always tried to be frugal when deciding how many ballots to order, but from now on he intended to err in the other direction.
"I'm never going to run out of ballots again," he said.
A review of the votes that could be machine counted in Ward One, the most populous quarter of the city, offered a possible window into the aldermanic results. Board President and two-term Alderman Matthew Whitcomb led the field there, according to Heck, with 688 votes. Freshman Alderman Michael Talbott was close behind, with 685.
Newcomer Anna Tadio had 583 votes in the ward while senior Alderwoman Sharon Davis had 552. Chris Ettori, seeking to get back on the board after vacating his seat last year in favor of an unsuccessful mayoral bid, had 523 while Aldermen Sam Gorruso took 407 and perennial candidate Kam Johnston got 135.
If those numbers reflect the trends in the other wards — and among the hand-counted ballots — it would leave Gorruso short in the race for five two-year seats.
Whitcomb said that from what he was hearing, he was the top vote-getter across all four wards — at least among machine-counted ballots.
"I did not expect that," he said. "I'm excited. I'm overwhelmed."
Whitcomb said he would like to believe he had won the good will of the voters by showing leadership on the board through the pandemic.
"I hope that's what it is," he said.
Heck said he ordered 3,000 ballots, which he expected to be more than enough for a Town Meeting Day that lacked a mayoral race and did not coincide with a presidential primary.
"The last three elections I'm calling the normal, redheaded stepchild, nobody cares about them — 2,500 was the average," he said. "They don't cost enough for me to ever run out of ballots again."
Heck said he believed the School Board race, with its two opposed slates of candidates, drove the turnout.
"If it wasn't for that race, I believe we're talking 2,600, 2,800," he said. "It was pretty quiet right up to the last week. Friday we did almost 200 returned absentee and in-house voting ballots. ... Could I have ordered more and had them overnighted? I don't know if I could have got them that quick."
Heck said voters who had to use the photocopied ballots were understanding and cooperative.
"Ward 1, the most heavily voted wards, not one person said one word," he said. "They took their ballot and filled it out and put it in the box. ... I thought that was pretty cool."
