The city is poised to spend up to $1.3 million on Combination and Piedmont ponds, and Public Works Commission Jeffrey Wennberg said he is going to try to keep the taxpayers out of it.
Wennberg said Friday that the city has come a long way from the discussions of removing the ponds — which triggered outrage from the people living around Combination Pond — as part of an effort to comply with state mandates to improve the water quality on Moon Brook.
“At the start of this, we were convinced the dam was going to have to come out and we were facing five years of lawsuits from the neighbors,” Wennberg said. “We embarked on a somewhat risky process of engaging with the neighbors. ... We started with finger-pointing and accusations and we ended with high-fives and congratulations.”
In addition to worries that the pond was affecting Moon Brook by pooling the water in a spot where it was warmed above the temperatures it would have been at in a flowing brook, the city also had concerns about the condition of the dam at Combination Pond. Ownership of the dam — and thus who would have to pay for repairs — was uncertain, and Wennberg frequently stated that while there was plenty of grant money available for removing dams, there wasn’t any for fixing them.
The ownership question was settled in 2016, when the heirs to the Charter Hills developers deeded their claims over to the city, and Wennberg said the grant situation had changed as well.
“There’s money to restore habitat,” he said. “There’s money to reduce phosphorus. There’s money for all kinds of things that two or three years ago they were arguing about. There’s going to be money for riparian plantings ... substantial amounts of money.”
The current plan calls for lowering each pond by two feet and dredging the fine sediment. Vegetated buffers would be installed — 15 meters around Combination Pond, 5 meters around Piedmont Pond and 3 meters along Moon Brook. Improvements at the dam would include replacing the spillway, raising the crest and stabilizing the embankment.
The total cost is estimated at $1.3 million. “That is a very rough number,” Wennberg said. “It could be significantly less. That is a fairly conservative number.”
Wennberg said he was not promising that he would not come to the taxpayers for any of that, but that there would be a strong effort to avoid doing so. In addition to state grants, he said there would be private fundraising, including an event at the Paramount Theatre June 13 where Trout Unlimited, Orvis and Whistlepig were sponsoring the screening of a documentary on the history of flyfishing.
“We’re not going to go (to the taxpayers) until we’ve squeezed all the funding options ... as hard as we possibly can,” he said. “If I can get to 100% of this thing without having to ask for any money locally, that’s my goal.”
Art Crowley, one of the residents of the pond area who spoke out against removing Combination Pond, praised both the plan and the process that produced it.
“The loggerheads disappeared almost immediately,” he said. “The state people and Jeff Wennberg did a marvelous job. They went overboard in working with the neighbors ... I think Combination Pond, after these improvements, will be much better than it is. ... I’m more than satisfied — I’m pleased.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.