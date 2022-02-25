Several candidates running for the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners made their case at a forum Thursday evening.
The forum was hosted by the “Rutland Parents 4 All” slate and was attended by all four of its members: Karen Bossi, Heather Hauke, Cynthia Laskevich and Bob Pearo Jr.
The other six candidates on the ballot — Courtney Collins, Sara Atkins Doenges, Marisa Kiefaber, Kam Johnston, Marybeth Lennox-Levins and Dave Searles — confirmed they were not invited to participate.
About 14 people attended the public forum held at the Rutland City Police Department community room, including several members of the Board of Aldermen, a city school commissioner and Mayor David Allaire.
The two-hour-long event also was streamed live on Facebook on the “Rutland Parents” account.
Jeff Wennberg, former mayor and public works commissioner, moderated the panel.
Candidates fielded questions from the audience covering a variety of issues, such as bullying in schools and academic performance, as well as more controversial cultural issues, like critical race theory, gender identity and teacher indoctrination.
Despite raising various concerns, all four candidates praised city students and educators, giving particular kudos to Stafford Technical Center.
Rutland resident Sherlyn Anderson posed the first question of the night, asking candidates whether they would assure her critical race theory would not be taught in city schools if they were elected.
CRT is a college-level academic concept developed by legal scholars that posits racism is embedded within systems, institutions and social structures.
While it is not taught in K-12 schools, including Rutland City schools, political conservatives have conflated CRT with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives many schools across the country have undertaken in recent years.
Bossi said she would oppose any efforts to teach CRT.
“We believe everyone should have the same opportunities, the same education, with addressing individual needs as they should be addressed,” she said.
Pearo said CRT is creating division in schools because it’s teaching children to be victims.
He noted the difference between equity and equality.
“Equality means everybody gets an equal type of education. Equity means that no matter where you are, you get the same stuff as the next person. And I think that running a school that way is … detrimental to the school,” he said.
Pearo alleged students in the middle school “are being told that they’re racist, simply because they’re white.”
“(These kids) don’t see someone’s color, they see someone’s character, they see who they are,” he said.
Hauke agreed with Pearo, saying she’s “a huge advocate for equality.”
“By saying you live on this street, you are this color, your parents are this color, you’re this, you’re that, you’re whatever, so you should have more or you should have less because of such, it’s pigeonholing them and setting them up, mentally, for failure,” she said.
Laskevich, also opposed CRT, stating, “If we’re exposing little kids to this, they don’t have the intellectual maturity to parse it out and see what isn’t accurate, what isn’t helping them be part of a community.”
Next, Alderman Thomas DePoy asked where candidates stood on the mascot issue and if they would prevent any future efforts to remove the “Raider” name, if elected.
DePoy’s efforts to put a charter change on the November ballot requiring the district’s nickname be the Raiders failed by one vote at Tuesday’s aldermen meeting.
All four candidates said they supported the Raider name.
Bossi said while she didn’t have any strong personal feelings about the name, she had an interest in preserving community traditions. She added, however, it was important “to learn from our mistakes that were made along the way.”
Ultimately, she said, too much time had already been spent discussing the issue and she believed the community wanted to move on.
Pearo argued Native Americans aren’t in agreement about the use of mascots, names and images, specifically referencing several individuals who have supported keeping the Raider name.
He said, rather than “whitewashing” the issue, schools should be teaching more history about it.
Hauke said the name is “part of what the city is,” and argued the “majority of the city” doesn’t have a problem with it.
“I am of the mindset of, education is key. We live in a time of cancel culture and that’s not helping anything,” she said. “Pushing things to the side and hiding them is not changing anything.”
Laskevich said the job of an elected official is to represent the community they serve.
“In this case, clearly, the Rutland community wants the Raiders name,” she said.
Over the course of the forum, the issue of bullying and violence in city schools — particularly at Rutland Middle School — was raised several times.
Candidates and members of the audience recounted numerous incidents and anecdotes, and expressed frustration that the administration was not doing enough to address it.
“There have been a number of threats that have gone unnoticed or undiscussed and pushed to the side by administration that inevitably have snowballed into physical violence in the schools,” said Hauke.
Pearo, who said his daughter has been a victim of bullying in school, also argued the administration was not doing enough. He claimed district and State Board of Education protocols related to hazing, harassment and bullying are not being followed.
He suggested the school board may not know the full extent of the issue because commissioners only know what the administration tells them.
“They don’t know what’s going on because administrators aren’t coming to them to tell them what’s happening,” he said. “So this is all getting swept under the rug.”
He added there also needed to be more accountability for students who are exhibiting violent behaviors.
Pearo and other candidates supported adding at least one more school resource officer to the district.
City resident David O’Brien then asked how candidates would prevent teachers from indoctrinating students on issues, like gender identity and CRT.
Hauke said, if elected, she would like to be able to get inside schools to “see what is actually going on.”
Pearo said it was a matter of transparency and, if elected, he would encourage parents to bring issues to the board.
“If parents want to be involved with their children and in their schooling, why are they not being involved with their schooling?” he said.
Laskevich agreed, stating, “Clearly, the schools are suffering for the lack of parent involvement.”
Bossi said it’s the school board’s job to set policy and educators’ job to set curriculum; however, she said the board needs to make sure those policies are being followed.
“I think a lot of our objection has been that certain teachers have been trying to put in their own opinion on social issues,” she said.
More than one candidate alleged that students were being asked to declare their gender, sexual orientation or preferred pronouns in various classes, however, the specific context surrounding these instances was unclear.
“This is a personal issue. And it’s also an issue that should be between the parents and the student and the teacher,” said Bossi.
Pearo expressed concerns that such situations may result in more students being bullied.
He said teachers should have to ask parental permission before discussing “questionable” content with students, and argued cultural issues are taking away from subjects, like math and English.
“When you got seven hours in school and you take two of those hours to push agendas, and things of that nature, something’s gotta give,” he said.
Laskevich said the issue was an example of how “parents are being treated as if they are extraneous to the process.”
“Policy … needs to be rewritten so that the parents are respected and that the teachers are teaching their subjects and staying away from those things that really aren’t within the realm of education,” she said.
Hauke agreed that parents need to know what is being taught in schools.
“Let’s, maybe, give parents an idea of what history are we actually teaching — are we creeping into CRT, are we creeping into inappropriate things? — so parents have the right to say, ‘No, thank you. My kid doesn’t need to know that,’” she said.
So Jim violence is not just alleged, it's happening. My daughter freshman showed me a private Instagram account called RIS Fights... There are hundreds maybe thousands of videos of the fights that have happened at the middle and high school over the past few years. Teachers have had to become bouncers not teachers. And I have listened to the school board meetings for the past 2 years and have heard nothing of it. It should be a topic at ever board meeting until it's cleaned up.
