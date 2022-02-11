Candidates for the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners made their case to voters in a forum Thursday evening.
About 40 people attended the virtual forum hosted by Rights & Democracy Vermont, a left-leaning political advocacy group.
Five of the 10 candidates running for four open seats on the School Board participated in the forum: Sara Atkins-Doenges, Courtney Collins, Marisa Kiefaber, Marybeth Lennox-Levins and Dave Searles.
Atkins-Doenges, Collins, Kiefaber and Lennox-Levins are running on slate a put up by Rutland Forward, a local political group whose motto is “making a Rutland for everyone.”
Four other candidates running on a slate put forward by community members that rallied around reinstating the “Raider” mascot — Karen Bossi, Heather Hauke, Cynthia Laskevich and Bob Pearo Jr. — declined to participate, collectively citing “time constraints,” according to forum organizers.
Another candidate, Kam Johnston, also declined, voicing concerns he would be “drowned out by agenda candidates.”
During the 90-minute forum, candidates found themselves largely in agreement on questions posed by moderator Michelle Fountain and members of the audience.
One question asked candidates what they considered the biggest challenge facing Rutland City Public Schools.
Collins, a parent and manager in the emergency department at Rutland Regional Medical Center, pointed to two challenges: budgetary constraints and a lack of teachers.
She said she supported the proposed implementation of revised pupil weights at the state level, which she argued would ease some of the financial burdens on under-resourced districts like Rutland City and potentially make the district more appealing for teachers.
Kiefaber, a teacher at Rutland Town School, said the district could do better at providing students with the resources they need.
“We have students who have experienced a lot of trauma and are not necessarily getting what they need every day,” she said, adding that teachers also need training to better provide that support.
Searles, a self-described special education advocate whose daughter attended Rutland High School, said schools are a microcosm of the community.
“The problems of the community are going to be the problems of the school,” he said. “It’s just something that we have to learn to deal with.”
Atkins-Doenges, a stay-at-home parent whose children attend city schools, said helping students recover from the academic and social-emotional impacts of the pandemic was a priority.
“We just need to find a way to navigate that safely and make our kids feel secure,” she said.
Lennox-Levins, a parent and sports management professor at Castleton University, said safety and social-emotional health were top concerns.
She said it was essential to ensure that teachers and schools “have the resources that they need to to address mental health issues,” including enough behavior interventionists and psychologists.
Another question asked candidates how they would respond to conflict or differences of opinion among School Board members.
Searles said commissioners should be role models for students and, as such, should try to keep their emotions in check.
“So we just have to work toward what our job is … as fiduciary for everyone in the community. The elevated temperatures in the room don’t help that,” he said.
Atkins-Doenges said it’s important to listen and leave ego out of it.
“We’re not on the School Board to push what we want in the world. We’re on the school board to help teachers get what they need to help students be successful,” she said.
Lennox-Levins said she prides herself in her ability to handle conflict and, as a teacher, encourages debate in her classroom.
“I think differences are extremely healthy. And I think they, if handled correctly, build cohesion,” she said. “I firmly believe that if you can get through the tough stuff and get on the other side of it, I think we can be a better stronger school system. But we need to research and educate, research and educate, and come to a conclusion together, whatever the issue might be.”
Collins stressed the importance for collaboration and finding common ground.
“I think what’s truly important is to hear each other and to be respectful of each others’ opinions, and listen with the intent to understand and not just to speak and choose a side,” she said.
Kiefaber said in moments of conflict School Board members need to be reminded of their common goal to provide a positive learning environment for students.
“If we can trace any conflict back to the students, then hopefully we can find a solution that works for everyone,” she said. “These tough conversations that lead to conflict are important. They’re how we create change. They’re how we make progress.”
Candidates were then asked what role parents should play in decisions about the school district.
Atkins-Doenges said the main role of parents is to provide their children with the tools they need to succeed, like making sure they are fed, in good mental health, and able to effectively communicate with peers and adults.
“If the parents can prepare their students to be able to attend school and be able to be in these situations … I think that really sets them up for success,” she said.
Lennox-Levins said parents are stakeholders whose input should inform board decisions.
“Does that mean that what they say is the ultimate decision? Maybe sometimes, but not all the time,” she said. “We take all the information we can from all of the stakeholders and, then, it’s our job to put it together into a decision that absolutely benefits all students.”
Collins said a parent’s role is to prepare the child for the world.
“So (parents are) supporting their social-emotional, educational guidance that we get from their teachers. And trusting our teachers that they know what they’re doing better than the parents do as far as teaching,” she said.
Kiefaber said the role of a parent is to create a positive environment that sets kids up for success.
She said parents should be in communication with teacher and trust their expertise.
“Teachers know what to do in the classroom. And I think teachers don’t know what to do in a child’s home, so that’s where I think (is the parent’s) focus: Prepare that child for the school,” she said.
Searles said there is “no better expert on the child than the parent,” arguing that parents need to be looked at as resources for what their children need.
“There is no one more affected, other than the child, than the parent by decisions that school districts make regarding the children,” he said.
A question from the audience asked candidates what additional steps beyond existing policies the district could take to protect students from bullying and violence.
Atkins-Doenges called for more mental health professionals in schools to support trauma-affected students.
Lennox-Levins also called for an increase in mental health resources, as well as building culture of respect.
Collins said it was important to first understand the motivating factors behind the behavior, and then to support education to address those issues.
Kiefaber said the violence currently manifesting in schools is the result of “systemic issues” that have no easy fix.
“Our goal should shift to trying to survive through it and creating that balance between holding people accountable, as as well as supporting people and finding out … how we can fill that need,” she said.
Searles advocated for providing teachers with additional support and training in how to address issues of bullying and violence.
Another audience question asked candidates what role the school board played in developing curriculum.
Lennox-Levins said the board’s role is to listen to teachers, administrators and other stakeholders to support a curriculum that “aligns best with the mission of the district.”
Collins said, as a board member, she wouldn’t pretend to be a curriculum expert.
She said it was important to assure the curriculum was inclusive, culturally diverse and “evidence-based.”
Kiefaber argued that developing curriculum was the role of teachers and “not a school board’s job.”
“I think a … commissioner should be providing resources, support and encouraging teachers in their professional development as they adapt curriculum to fit the needs of their students,” she said.
Searles agreed with Kiefaber, stating, “I would no more tell a teacher how to develop curriculum than I would tell the person running the boiler how to turn the dials.”
Atkins-Doenges said that while she agreed commissioners shouldn’t play a large role in developing curriculum, she believed it was their responsibility to hold the curriculum accountable to ensure it was current, fact-based, science-based and culturally diverse.
