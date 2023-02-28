The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners will be getting more new members this year.
Of the five candidates vying for four seats, only two are incumbents.
Ryan Carney, 32, is bar manager at the Homestyle Hotel & Restaurant in Ludlow. This is his first time running for public office.
"The past few years have been very contentious to say the least," Carney said. "I'm hoping we can start having ... more people on the school board ready to get back to focus on the students and faculty."
Carney said there is a nationwide trend toward cutting back on arts programs in schools and he would resist that as a board member. He also said the district needs to do a better job listening to students.
"Obviously, we can't accommodate every single thing the students would like to see," he said. "We need to have more advocates for the students who are attending the school. ... I bring a little bit of just a different experience than most people have as a queer, gender nonconforming person."
Heather Hauke, 39, works for Intrinsic Property Services. She made an unsuccessful run for the board last year. She said she felt she did her best in that campaign and that at the end of it, people urged her to try again.
"I feel as though, over the years, we've seen a lot of bullying issues," she said. "Recently, we've seen a lot of fights and threats in the schools."
Hauke said there needs to be more support for the teachers, that the district should bolster meal and after-school programs and that there may be a need to hire more counselors.
"I know the school's doing the best they can right now," she said. "Staffing is an issue everywhere."
Kevin Kiefaber, 66, has completed his first term on the board and is seeking a second.
"Oddly enough, I'm one of the more experienced members on the board," he said. "It seems like you just begin figuring out how it works in the second year."
Kiefaber said he spent his first year learning what school boards can and cannot do.
"The decisions they make are within well-defined areas," he said. "I learned a lot about all the little behind-the-scenes things that happen in schools that I didn't know about."
Kiefaber's first term was dominated by the mascot debate, which he said was a difficult but necessary process that put the district in a better place. The school also completed a process aimed at identifying the skills students should be graduating with, and he said that now needs to be implemented.
"Putting it in place will be an ongoing process for the next several years," he said.
Mary McDonald, 43, teaches preschool out of her home. This is her first run for public office.
McDonald said teachers need more help in the classrooms, and in particular more aides. On top of that, she said there are communication issues in which teachers have questioned students regarding incidents at the school without talking to their parents. McDonald said she also disliked that the school district canceled its contract with Rutland Mental Health without getting input from parents.
"The program was working fine," she said. "We weren't even notified until after the program was canceled."
McDonald said there needs to be more staffing to work with students on IEPs, freeing up teachers to work with the rest of the students, and that students should be given more time for lunch.
Cathy Solsaa, 55, is seeking a second term on the board.
"Coming out of the pandemic has been challenging for the entire district," she said.
Solsaa said the board has begun a strategic planning process and is planning an equity audit for the spring. Data from that will be used to plan measurable goals for the district, she said. During that process, she said she wants to see board members continue to work together.
"At the beginning of the term, things were pretty contentious," she said. "We worked through it as a board. Now we're making decisions that we might not always agree on, but we're making them as a board."
