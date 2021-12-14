A scheduled meeting of Rutland City School Commissioners was over soon after it started Tuesday evening, ending in acrimony and inaction.
On the agenda was an action item titled “Rutland Moniker,” which was widely interpreted to be a vote on whether or not to reinstate the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo, which was retired by the board last October and replaced with “Ravens” in February.
However, immediately after Tuesday’s meeting was called to order, Commissioner Cathy Solsaa made a point of order, arguing it was improper to list that agenda item under “Unfinished Business.”
Solsaa cited Robert’s Rules of Order — the manual of parliamentary procedure used by organizations to govern meetings — stating that it defined “unfinished business” as, “the item that was actually in the process of being considered when the last meeting adjourned, or any items that were scheduled to come up at the last meeting but were not reached before it’s adjournment.”
In light of that, Board Chair Hurley Cavacas called a recess to confer with Board Clerk Erin Shimp and Superintendent Bill Olsen.
After nearly 20 minutes, Cavacas called back into session.
He stated that after consulting Rutland City Public Schools legal counsel, as well as his personal attorney, he was advised that holding the vote Tuesday night would open the district up to a legal challenge.
“The cleanest way would be to move this to the January 11 meeting and put that right on the agenda,” he said.
He added that a parliamentarian would be present at the January meeting.
Cavacas noted there was some confusion when the agenda was sent out but said “there was nothing done intentionally.”
Commissioner Alison Notte then called another point of order, characterizing the recess as a “de facto executive session.”
“The board is privy to legal advice, so we should be hearing from the attorney,” she said, drawing agreement from Cavacas.
However, Shimp interrupted Notte, leading Cavacas to declare another recess.
Cavacas immediately began speaking to Notte from across the table but she quickly cut him off and asked him not speak to her during the recess, declaring, “Public sessions are where business should happen.”
Several minutes later, Cavacas called the meeting back into session and informed Notte that he was going to overrule her point of order.
“I, as chair, have the ability to seek legal counsel. In fact, I just contacted my attorney for that … reason,” he said.
“Your attorney is not our board attorney and should not be involved in board business,” Notte replied, alleging it was a violation of Open Meeting Law.
“He’s not,” Cavacas said, adding that he also spoke with district legal council Bill Meub, who informed Cavacas that, as chair, he could bring in anyone he wanted in an advisory position.
Cavacas asked for a motion to approve the meeting’s agenda without the “Rutland Moniker” item.
Despite Cavacas’ solicitations, commissioners were reluctant to make a motion to approve the agenda.
“I’m not real pleased with how the meeting has been going and I don’t want to make a motion to approve the agenda,” said Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber.
Stephanie Stoodley eventually made the motion, which was seconded by Dena Goldberg. However, all commissioners remained silent when Cavacas called the vote, leaving the agenda unapproved.
Cavacas then recessed the meeting until Jan. 11.
“I mean, we can’t do any business without the approval of the agenda, so alright,” he said.
After the meeting, Solsaa elaborated on her point of order, explaining that since the mascot issue had been discussed and voted on — or “disposed of,” in Robert’s Rules terms — the item could not be appear on a future agenda as “unfinished business.”
Solsaa acknowledged that the issue will ultimately come up for a vote but said she wanted to make sure it was done the right way.
“It sounds like it’s going to come up again, but I really feel it’s important for it to be procedurally correct — especially since it was questioned the first time around,” she said.
Over the past 14 months, the mascot debate has proven contentious and divisive within the Rutland community. Tuesday night was no exception.
During the two recesses and as the meeting was breaking up, several commissioners clashed verbally with each other and members of the public.
A capacity crowd of several dozen people packed the conference room at Longfellow School, with more spilling out into an adjacent stairwell.
While some were visibly sporting pro-Raider attire, a number of others were members of the Rutland Education Association. Both unions represented by the REA have yet to settle new labor contracts with the district.
Outside, about 80 additional REA members and supporters stood holding signs reading, “Settle now” and “Support our teachers.”
REA representatives had reportedly planned to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.
On the agenda that failed to get approval Tuesday was a pandemic recovery update, discussion of a district declaration of inclusion, and recognition of several Rutland Middle Schools students who won a local writing contest.
An RMS teacher called attention to the students as the crowd broke up.
“It’s really a shame that our board couldn’t get a chance to recognize these fine students for their work but at least we can,” he said to a round of applause from the still crowded room.
Of significant note, the School Board was also set to get its first preview of the fiscal year 2023 district budget on Tuesday night, as well as approve the budget for Stafford Technical Center.
Commissioners are slated to approve both the district budget and budget ballot language on Jan 11.
In an email Tuesday evening, district Finance Director Ted Plemenos, said other area school districts and supervisory unions await approval of STC’s budget each December so they can factor the coming year’s tuition rate into their own budgets.
“I would not be surprised if there is a special Board meeting before month’s end for that purpose; and perhaps also to hear the update that we had planned to present tonight regarding RCPS’ own district budget outlook,” he stated.
Plemenos added that the administration will provide a more complete update of the overall budget to the board’s Finance Committee in early January. The administration will also provide commissioners with a preview of the latest budget proposal in their monthly board packets ahead of the Jan. 11 meeting.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.