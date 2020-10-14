A discussion about the Rutland Raider mascot at Tuesday’s Rutland City Board of School Commissioners meeting was delayed after a board member raised concerns about alleged political threats being made on social media.
Commissioner Hurley Cavacas moved to postpone the discussion, making vague references to Facebook posts by a Rutland High School teacher that he characterized as political intimidation.
“I feel that I’ve been threatened by having a teacher in the building, gathering … people together to get those who vote against the change,” he said.
The motion carried, but not before several board members noted the vagueness of Cavacas’ claim.
Board Chairwoman Alison Notte expressed reservations about the board discussing what is said on social media.
“Social media is not protected. It’s public information,” Cavacas replied.
“There’s a teacher at the high school that basically said that she has people who can finance and run campaigns against all of those who do not vote in favor of the mascot in the name change,” he said.
Cavacas was referring to a Facebook post made by teacher and city resident Jennie Gartner on Sept. 9 in which she puts out a call for people to run for the School Board and Board of Alderman.
Gartner’s name was not disclosed during the meeting.
“UPDATE on the push to change the mascot for RHS, but first: If you are interested in running for a position on the school board or Board of Aldermen, please DM (direct message) me. There is a team of people in place to help you manage your campaign,” Gartner’s post reads.
During the public comment section of Tuesday’s meeting, which immediately followed Cavacas’ comments, city resident and parent of two RHS students, Stephanie Stoodley, asked the board what the district policy is for employee use of social media.
“Are employees informed of these policies? And what are the ramifications if employee’s personal political views cross the line and are reported to administration? What are the ramifications for employees who are going after people’s jobs?”
Notte informed Stoodley that district policies are available online.
“In terms of an employee’s actions, we have a chain of command,” Notte said. “But if there is a concern with a particular individual, then the first step would be to go to that building administrator. And so I would urge you to do that if you had a concern.”
Notte said Wednesday, according to district policy, employees are free to engage in political activities on their own time and their own platform. However, employees cannot do so representing the district or using district imagery.
On Wednesday, Cavacas said that he does not know Stoodley and was not aware of what she was going to say.
Cavacas explained that he’s not looking to get anybody in trouble, but believes “political intimidation is wrong.”
“I can’t remember ever in my 32 years of teaching ever having a teacher work to overthrow School Board members so that things would go the way they want it,” he said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Cavacas noted that he had contacted the state attorney general’s office for guidance. He said Wednesday he made the motion to delay discussion because he wanted to get clarity on the matter before proceeding.
He reported that on Wednesday the AG’s office referred him to the Vermont School Boards Association, which informed that no laws had been violated.
He added that the VSBA was still investigating his intimidation claims; however, he noted that it is more difficult to pursue allegations of political intimidation and threats made against elected officials.
“I didn’t realize this until recently,” he said.
Cavacas said he took note of Gartner’s recent effort to bring attention to a potential city charter violation involving Rutland City Police Department Cmdr. Matthew Prouty.
Over the weekend, Prouty joined his wife, Republican candidate for Vermont House of Representatives Sherry Prouty, at a “honk-and-wave” event. The charter prohibits police officers from participating in political activity.
Gartner sent and email to the Herald earlier this week voicing her concerns.
Cavacas explained that Gartner’s post, combined with her reporting of Prouty, demonstrated that “she follows through with that.”
“I truly believe you cannot intimidate people to vote the way you want it voted by reaching out to social media with a comment that this teacher made first and then follow it up with really doing it to a political adversary of the chair of the board’s husband,” he said.
Sherry Prouty is challenging Notte’s husband Democrat Rep. William Notte in the Rutland District 5-4 race.
“I guess I see voting on people that support your point of view different than bringing up an activity that goes against city charter that is Vermont State statute,” Notte said Wednesday.
Cavacas’ daughter, Brittany, also a member of the School Board, is running for Senate in Rutland County. When asked by the Herald if his motion was an effort to delay discussion of the mascot issue until after Election Day so it wouldn’t adversely affect his daughter’s chances, he said it was not.
“I didn’t even think about that,” he said. “That was the farthest from my mind.”
Speaking Wednesday morning, Notte said she had not yet seen any screenshots of the posts Cavacas referred to in the meeting.
“Other than his statement last night, he has not provided myself or the administration with any further information,” she said.
She said she has concerns about whether what Cavacas is describing amounts to a threat, explaining that it is the “way our democratic system works.”
“I don’t think that saying you’re going to organize people to vote people out that you disagree with is a valid threat,” she said. “I think that’s a possibility for everyone that’s an elected official, and their voting record is what people often base their decisions on.”
“I wish that, as a long-standing board member, that he would have followed the process and reached out to administration with his concerns regarding the teacher in the format that should normally be followed,” she said.
A former teacher at Fair Haven Union High School, Cavacas said he “never” got involved in local politics when he taught there.
“To me, it’s a moral issue,” he said.
Cavacas said he is considering running for a different city office in March, though has not decided which one.
“I do not need political pushback with a well-formed campaign — it looks like there’s money out there for this — when it’s a single issue,” he said, adding that individuals who run for office on a single issue are “self serving.”
Regarding the mascot issue, which the board has yet to formally discuss, Cavacas said he thinks people are getting tired of it taking up the board’s time when there are more pressing matters like the budget and teaching during a pandemic.
He said he doesn’t support changing the name, but is open to retiring the arrowhead imagery.
But regardless of his opinion, he wants to hear from more Rutlanders, noting that many of those who have spoken in favor of the change have been non-residents.
“I need to be hearing from local people on what they want. They’re the ones who elected me in office,” he said.
On Wednesday, Gartner acknowledged sending an email about Prouty, however, she said she did not personally take the photographs included in it.
“In a small community, people play so many different roles that, oftentimes, we are willing to look the other way or sweep things under the rug when we perceive something to be happening that isn’t necessarily legal but also isn’t necessarily in-your-face demonstrative of some kind of nefarious intent,” she said.
She clarified that, while she didn’t believe the Proutys knowingly doing anything wrong, “it’s about holding everyone accountable to the same set of rules and the same laws.”
Gartner dismissed Cavacas’ claim that she is engaging in political intimidation.
“It’s almost incomprehensible to me that he would consider utilization of the democratic process of recruiting candidates who are representative of your belief system as a threat,” she said.
She characterized what she does as typical grassroots organizing, and denied the insinuation that her and other community members’ efforts are well financed.
Gartner noted the Facebook post was not done in her capacity as a RCPS employee nor on school time.
“I’m an independent citizen … I pay taxes in Rutland,” she said. “I have every right to actively participate in the democratic processes.”
Also, she pushed back on the idea that teachers shouldn’t be politically engaged in district matters.
“I’m completely opposed to the idea that somehow because I am a teacher that I should be removed from the process of determining who my boss is,” she said.
