An error inputting data has made an already competitive race for Rutland City School Commissioners even tighter, potentially prompting a recount.
On Thursday, City Clerk Henry Heck released revised vote totals for the school board race, changing the order of the candidates who finished in third- and fourth-place, as well as putting fifth-place finisher Marisa Kiefaber just two votes out of contention in the race for four open seats.
According to results originally reported yesterday, Karen Bossi received 1,296 votes, Sara Atkins Doenges received 1,295 votes, and Kiefaber received 1,227 votes.
However, the new totals put Atkins Doenges in third place with 1,297 votes, Bossi in fourth place with 1,294 votes and Kiefaber in fifth place with 1,292 votes.
The potential recount comes after a Town Meeting Day that saw the city run out of ballots because of high voter turnout, with more than 2,900 residents coming out to vote.
Heck said he ordered 3,000 ballots, an amount he said he expected would be adequate for an election without a mayoral race or presidential primary. About 100 absentee ballots were not returned.
Additional ballots were ultimately photocopied and distributed to polling place. Those extra ballots, however, needed to be hand-counted since they could not be scanned by the electronic voting machines.
Heck said Board of Aldermen member Devon Neary initially asked him to review the totals on Wednesday after noticing inconsistencies between the city’s results and what had been reported on PEGTV on Tuesday evening.
Neary is engaged to Kiefaber.
After reviewing totals three times on Wednesday and once more on Thursday morning, Heck determined an error had occurred when totals for Ward 2 were entered into the spreadsheet.
A review of hand-counted ballots also resulted in the shift in votes for Bossi and Doenges.
“The information was input incorrectly,” he said. “The information from the (voting machine) tapes and the hand count were accurate for (Kiefaber).”
The new results now put Kiefaber two votes behind Bossi.
According to Heck, that’s enough to warrant a recount.
As of Thursday afternoon, Heck said he had not had a chance to speak with Kiefaber directly. He said if she would like a recount, she would need to formally submit a request in writing within 10 days of the election.
“If it’s requested, then we’ll do our due diligence in the process and present totals and wherever the candidates fall at the end of that recount, that’s where they fall,” he said.
In a text message to the Herald Thursday afternoon, Kiefaber said she intended to request a recount.
“Although I have no interest in drawing out a contested race and am certainly comfortable accepting defeat with a clear vote count, I feel that has not yet been reached,” she wrote. “Considering the unprecedented situation with voter turnout, hand counted ballots, changing vote counts and non matching vote totals, I owe it to the voters to have a clear answer about who will serve on the School Board.”
If a recount is triggered, Heck said the city would need two days of preparation before the Board of Civil Authority would conduct the recount. The recount itself would take about six hours.
He was unable to say how much a recount would cost.
Heck said the recount would include all 10 candidates in the School Commissioners race.
“Every vote will be counted,” he said.
Bossi was not immediately available for comment on Thursday afternoon.
