The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners has four new members and a new president.
Karen Bossi, Courtney Collins, Sara Atkins Doenges and Marybeth Lennox-Levins were sworn in at a special reorganizational meeting on Tuesday evening.
In the absence of a sitting board chair, Superintendent Bill Olsen called the meeting to order.
He welcomed the new commissioners and thanked them for their service.
“We appreciate the work that the School Board does. It’s really important to us to have that vision and that leadership,” he said. “It really is a lot of work, in case the community doesn’t realize that. There’s a lot of time invested by the School Board members.”
Olsen then entertained nominations for board chair.
Commissioner Kevin Kiefaber nominated Alison Notte.
Commissioner Tricia O’Connor nominated Charlene Seward.
Notte beat out Seward by a vote of 6-5 in a secret ballot.
Commissioner Cathy Solsaa was unanimously elected clerk.
This is Notte’s second nonconsecutive term as chair, following a one-year stint by former Commissioner Hurley Cavacas, who did not seek reelection after 12 years on the board.
The board chair runs meetings but does not typically participate in debate and only votes to break a tie.
The chair is also responsible for committee assignments and has the discretion to establish additional committees.
Following a brief discussion of committee assignments, Commissioner Stephanie Stoodley asked about the process for returning to bi-monthly board meetings.
The board transitioned to meeting once a month several years ago under former Chair Dick Courcelle, however, at last month’s meeting several commissioners, including Stoodley, expressed a desire to meet more frequently.
Notte explained the change was made with a commitment to increase the frequency of committee meetings.
“So the idea was to have your committees meet more regularly and then you’d have more robust discussion in committee. Committees would then bring recommendations to the board so that the board can take action,” she said.
Notte was reluctant to take up the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, noting it wasn’t on the agenda. She recommended it be discussed further in the Policy Committee since there is a policy that addresses board meetings.
Kiefaber, who is currently chair of the Policy Committee, said the matter was discussed in a recent committee meeting and encouraged commissioners to share input with him ahead of the committee’s next meeting on April 26.
“You’re welcome to come to the meeting and join the discussion or let me know by email,” he said.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. — April 12.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
