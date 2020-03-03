The Rutland City School District budget of $58,792,157 has passed. Education spending per equalized is $15,927.
Health care and compensation costs are chief among expenses driving up the budget.
In the race for Rutland City Public School Board of Commissioners, Alison Notte will return for a third three-year term while fellow incumbents Kam Johnston and Matthew Olewnik will not.
Notte will be joined on the board by Brittany Cavacas, Kevin Kiefaber and Cathy Solsaa.
Results were as follows: Cavacas, 2,077; Johnston, 1,071; Kiefaber, 1,505; Notte, 2,512; Olewnik, 1,288; and Solsaa, 1,769.
School Board Chairman Dick Courcelle welcomed the influx of new commissioners, saying, “It's always good to have new thinking moving forward.”
Cavacas said she is “humbled” by all the voters who turned out. She said she believes she will bring a different perspective to the board and help to move it “in a positive direction.”
Kiefaber, too, said he was “humbled that people trust him to be on the board.”
“Now, I have to learn the ropes and do the best job I can,” he said.
Notte said she is “looking forward to continuing the momentum we have going.”
While she said she is sad to see her fellow incumbents go, she is “excited” to work with the newcomers and the “new energy they will bring to the board.”
Solsaa could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.