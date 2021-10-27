This Red Ribbon Week, city schools are encouraging students to make healthy choices — and show off their spirit in the process.
Across the district, students are celebrating this year’s theme of “Drug Free Looks Like Me” with dress-up days and other activities and contests that encourage drug prevention and healthy well-being.
According to the national Red Ribbon Campaign’s website, this year’s theme was chosen because “it best describes how all of us must do our individual parts to keep our communities safe, healthy and drug free.”
The first nationwide Red Ribbon Campaign was organized by the National Family Partnership in 1985 in response to the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Following his murder, communities across the country began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the destructive impact of drugs.
Over time, the campaign has evolved from wearing ribbons to include week-long themes aimed at promoting healthy, drug-free communities.
Everyone is seeing red this week at Northwest Primary School, where faculty and staff have hung red banners and tablecloths from ceilings and walls, giving the school a rubescent glow.
“You cannot miss the fact that it’s Red Ribbon Week,” said Lindsey Etcheson, a program leader at the school.
This week has also featured several dress-up days, such as Sunglasses Day, with a message “to help shine your bright light,” and Backwards Day, which encourages students to turn their back on drugs.
On Thursday, students will dress in red and Friday, of course, will be Halloween themed.
Etcheson said the themes are designed to be inclusive.
“We try really intentionally to choose things that everyone can participate in, where they don’t necessarily have to go out and buy a costume or a specialty outfit,” she said.
On the educational side, Etcheson said teachers and staff are leading lessons with the kids every day in the classroom to educate them about how to be aware of their surroundings, stand up for themselves and how to say “no.”
While students at Northwest — which serves students in grades K-2 — aren’t likely to use drugs themselves, Etcheson noted that they still might encounter drugs and people who use drugs in their homes or neighborhoods.
“So we work really hard — in this school building here and in our district — to really focus on helping set up a good, lifelong foundation,” she said.
It’s the type of work that extends well beyond Red Ribbon Week.
Etcheson pointed to Northwest’s use of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports — an evidence-based framework that uses behavioral interventions to enhance academic and social behavior outcomes for all students — as an example of the ongoing work being done.
“We’re constantly being proactive in trying to help kids make good choices and be aware of their surroundings and trying to teach them, from a very young age, the difference between right and wrong,” she said.
Part of that work includes STAR Student lessons, a weekly classroom lesson led by counselors and a school psychologist that focuses on different traits, such as honesty, integrity, character and trust. STAR is an acronym for “Show respect to oneself and others at all times, Treat others with kindness, Always be safe and Reach for the stars (do your best).”
“We’re well aware of the demographics of this area and just making sure that we can help our kids be the best they can be, and that they feel very valued and heard and nurtured through our school system here,” Etcheson said.
When classroom lessons prompt students to open up about issues they may be experiencing at home, she said administrators and onsite counselors are quick to intervene.
“If something bigger does come up like that, we have the best team in place to help take that to the next level and see if (the student does) need some resources and help with it,” she said. “It really is a whole team effort to take care of these kids and their families.”
Students at Rutland Intermediate School, celebrated “Heroes Day” on Wednesday as part of their Red Ribbon Week festivities.
“We had some staff and students dress up like superheroes while others picked heroic community or public figures,” Assistant Principal Megean Martin wrote in an email. “One of our students even picked our very own principal, Mrs. (Kerry) Coarse, to match today.”
Martin said RIS students will round out the week with a “Flannel Day” and a “Harvest Fest” on Friday in which the school community is invited to wear costumes and celebrate in a variety of fall-themed events.
At Rutland High School, Our Voices Exposed (OVX) — a student club that raises awareness about substance abuse — has organized this week’s Red Ribbon activities, which include dress-up days, OVX-branded gear giveaways and a door decorating contest.
Senior Riley Norton, who has been a member of OVX since seventh grade, said the club’s name is derived from students’ desire to make their voices heard on the issue of substance abuse.
“We want everyone to hear us about the effects of substance abuse and the toll it takes on not just high school bodies, but everyone’s body, and that it’s not worth it,” she said.
The club currently has 23 member, according to Norton.
Norton said she has noticed an increase in tobacco, alcohol and drug use among classmates during her time at RHS.
“This year is probably the worst year I’ve seen, personally, of drug abuse,” she said, describing students smoking in the school parking lot, vaping in bathrooms and smoking marijuana before school.
She said students tend to listen to OVX’s message when there’s free stuff involved so that’s been a strategy this week. The club has given out pens, lanyards, stickers, tumblers, as well as held a T-shirt toss at last weekend’s football game.
“If that’s the way we can reach them, then that’s the way we can reach them,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.