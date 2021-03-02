Despite efforts to scuttle it, voters showed their support for the Rutland City Public Schools budget this Town Meeting Day.
The nearly $58 million budget with $16,900 in education spending per equalized pupil passed by a vote of 1,892 to 1,614.
While the budget is down around $800,000 from the current year, spending per equalized pupil is up 6.7%.
The vote caps off several months of contentious community debate following the board’s decisions to retire the Raider name and arrowhead logo last October and officially adopt the Ravens as the district’s new mascot last month.
The budget became a target for those upset over the board’s decision. According to Board Chairwoman Alison Notte in an interview last month, the budget contains no new money for mascot rebranding. She explained the board has yet to establish a “formalized process” for the change and would be “working within the existing budget for this year or through just the natural process of replacing uniforms and such.”
Nonetheless, on Facebook, a vocal movement of Raider defenders — including both city residents and nonresidents — called on voters to reject the budget, as well as elect a slate of School Board candidates who favored reinstating the Raider name and arrowhead.
Superintendent Bill Olsen said he appreciated the support of the Rutland community during a year made especially challenging due to the pandemic.
“We expect that the next school year will be just as challenging as we adjust to ever-changing conditions in the pandemic, and as we help students overcome this difficult time in their lives,” he wrote in an email Tuesday night. “We know that strong schools benefit our students and their families. They also benefit our whole community.”
Notte said she was pleased to hear the budget passed in light of the campaign against it.
But while the budget was approved, the Raider slate carried the day in the race for school commissioner, where three seats were in play.
Incumbent Commissioner Charlene Seward retained her seat, while newcomers Tricia O’Connor and Stephanie Stoodley won seats on the board, besting incumbent Commissioner Matthew Olewnik and securing a seat vacated by Commissioner Joanne Pencak, who did not seek re-election.
Throughout the mascot debate, Seward had positioned herself as a voice of compromise, calling for the board to retire the arrowhead, but keep the Raider name.
“I’m just appreciative that the city is putting me in again to be able to help the students and the teachers and keep doing the job I’ve been doing,” said Seward, who was the second highest vote-getter with 1,510 votes.
While campaigning, O’Connor and Stoodley both cited the name-change as motivations for running. Now victorious, both said they are ready to get to work for the district.
“I’m very excited to do what I wanted to do, which is to get the board back on track and really focused on our children, our staff and our community,” O’Connor said, who came out on top of the field of seven candidates with 1,572 votes.
Stoodley, who came in third with 1,459 votes, said she hopes the community can work to heal the divide that the mascot issue created.
“I am just happy that the community came out to show that their voice needed to be heard,” she said.
Regarding the matter of reversing the mascot decision, all three winners said they would want to discuss it with their fellow commissioners before commenting on next steps.
Notte said she welcomed the new commissioners to the board and expressed hope that they would “become an engaged with all aspects of the board and the school district.”
“I think it’ll definitely be a challenge,” she said. “Hopefully, they can get up to speed with issues that don’t revolve around the mascots.”
Results for the race were as follows: Kam Johnston, 306; Marisa Kiefaber, 1,371; O’Connor, 1,572; Olewnik, 1,107; Seward, 1,510; Stoodley, 1,459; Anna Tadio, 1,396.
I'm just glad the students at Rutland High School won't have to graduate Ravens... Go Raiders
