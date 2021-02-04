The new Rutland City Public Schools mascot is for the birds — the Ravens, to be exact.
After a months-long process, led by a group of about 20 students, the RCPS community has selected the new mascot from among four similarly alliterative finalists that included the Railers, Rams and Royals. The committee announced its selection Wednesday.
Last October, the Board of School Commissioners — following a public campaign led by Rutland High School students and alumni — voted to retire the Raider name and arrowhead symbol, deeming it offensive and hurtful to Native Americans.
The board approved a motion stating that “all Rutland City schools cease use of the Raider name and imagery, and that the Rutland City School administration work with our student body to come up with a new mascot that would be more inclusive and welcoming, and to bring this suggestion before this board for approval.”
Following the board’s directive, RHS Principal Greg Schillinger invited the entire student body to participate in a committee that would help select a new mascot. The committee, comprised of about 20 students and overseen by Schillinger, met regularly to work to identify characteristics they thought represented the Rutland community and its schools.
In late December, the committee shared an online survey with the public asking for feedback on potential mascots. After analyzing those responses, four mascots that aligned with the committee’s established characteristics were identified. Next, members of the RCPS community, including students, faculty and staff at RHS, Rutland Middle School and Rutland Intermediate School, voted electronically, narrowing the choices down to the Royals and Ravens and, ultimately, chose the Ravens.
Schillinger said nearly 700 people across the three schools participated in the final round of voting.
He acknowledged the district's' former nickname, Raiders, did receive “quite a few” votes from the public survey, but only 9% wrote it in on the initial RCPS survey. The final survey did not include a write-in option.
“I recognize that this is a controversial decision,” he said. “The direction from the board was to identify a new mascot. So our committee’s responsibility was to carry out the direction of the board.”
The committee will now present the new mascot to the board on Feb. 9.
School Board Chairwoman Alison Notte, said she was “interested to hear more” about the process next week.
She explained that the board would need to vote approve the new mascot, and anticipated that vote would happen at Tuesday’s meeting.
RHS junior and committee member Jenna Montgomery said the new mascot is “leaps and bounds ahead of the Raiders.”
“I know they’re very intelligent birds, so I think that is certainly representative of Rutland (High School). I would like to think that we're fairly academic school,” she said.
She added that ravens also travel in flocks, which she thinks resonates with other attributes the committee identified.
“That was one of our big values that we wanted to reflect in the mascot … something that exemplifies respect, teamwork, integrity, etc.,” she said.
Montgomery, who was involved in the group that has been advocating for the change since last summer, pushed back on concerns that students weren’t getting enough of a voice.
“I think that the way that we set up the whole survey process and review process for selecting a new mascot was really inclusive of everyone in the community — at least as inclusive as we could be,” she said.
Montgomery said she expects the new mascot will be well received by her fellow students. While she acknowledged the community backlash, she said there seems to be, among students, a greater number in the middle who have remained relatively indifferent throughout the process.
“I feel like the group of people who don't really care has grown a little bit after they've realized changing this mascot isn't really going to negatively affect (their) life at all, but it might benefit someone who feels unheard or disrespected,” she said.
Following board approval, Schillinger said he plans to convene a new student advisory committee to help determine the visual representation of the new mascot.
Less certain, however, is the cost associated with such a rebranding, which would include new uniforms, scoreboards and various other materials.
Speaking to the Herald in December, Joanne Pencak, chairwoman of the board’s finance committee, said the board has run some numbers and cited a preliminary figure of about $125,000.
That amount includes new athletic team uniforms that would be purchased anyway — though, potentially, on a different schedule — changes to scoreboards, and the partial replacement of the floor in Keefe gym.
She said the cost could be covered through fundraising efforts, which, at the time, she said were “already lined up.” Also, she mentioned tapping into a contingency fund, though use of those monies would require board approval.
On Thursday, Notte said the board has yet to establish a “formalized process” for rebranding.
“There is not any new money in our FY22 budget … for that. So it would be working within our existing budget for this year or through just the natural process of replacing uniforms and such,” she said.
Notte noted that about half of current uniforms don't have the Raider name or arrowhead symbol on them.
“I think maybe a further discussion going forward would be, should they? Do our scoreboards need to say a mascot name?” she asked, adding that the addition of “Raiders” to such objects was a relatively recent development.
The road to a new mascot has been a divisive one.
Within the Rutland community, there have been efforts to put the matter to a city-wide referendum, calls to vote down the forthcoming school budget, and reports by two current board members of being threatened and physically accosted over how they voted.
Last month, two city residents opposed to the change announced they would seek a seat on the board in the upcoming election on March 2, adding to a crowded field of seven candidates vying for three seats.
Those divisions have also been visible on Facebook, where those on both sides of the issue been making their voices heard.
The mood on the “I Am a Rutland Raider" Facebook group was one of anger and disappointment Wednesday evening. The group of about 1,500 members has served as a forum where alumni opposed to the name change can discuss the issue and express pride for their alma mater.
By Thursday afternoon, a post announcing the new mascot had received more than 350 comments, featuring criticisms of the choice, cries of “Raiders forever!” and multiple references to “snowflakes” and “cancel culture.”
“There is no fat lady singing! Don’t you dare give up that easily. There is still work to be done,” wrote, group administrator and RHS alumna Haley Russo.
In other posts, Russo, who lives in North Carolina, has urged city residents to vote down the school budget.
On the other side of the debate, the “Positive Change Rutland” Facebook page, welcomed the news with a post stating, “The Rutland Ravens. C’mon Rutland. We can get behind it!!”
A Feb. 2 post by the page’s unnamed administrator expressed support for the Ravens as well, writing, “They are considered one of the smartest animals, even to the point of imitating human speech. They are clever, resourceful, adaptable and empathetic.”
Superintendent Bill Olsen celebrated the result Thursday, stating that the final choice belonged to the students.
“They took suggestions from the entire Rutland community, requiring a rationale for each proposal. And they provided each high school student and future high school students a voice in the selection,” he wrote in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.