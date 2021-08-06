City leaders want to know where residents think they should be spending money.
A public forum on how to use the $4.4 million in ARPA money coming to Rutland will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Rutland Recreation Community Center — formerly known as the College of St. Joseph gym.
City leaders said this week they expect the money, which will come in multiple installments, will be spent on a number of projects rather than one massive one.
While roadwork has always proven overwhelmingly popular with Rutland voters, city leadership is lukewarm at best to the idea of using the money to complement the $5 million paving bond as part of a push to catch up on repairing city streets.
“I’m not sure we’d get a good return on investment,” Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said.
Whitcomb said he thinks that the city can catch up by budgeting carefully and thinking ahead and won’t need to seek more major cash infusions for roadwork. Mayor David Allaire said he had similar thoughts, and he was expecting to increase the regular paving allocation in his next budget. Allaire did, however, say water and sewer infrastructure might benefit from ARPA funds, especially if they could be used to leverage other grants.
Whitcomb said he thinks the city should be looking for expenditures they might not otherwise make.
“What are some of the gaps we know we need but always said ‘maybe later?’” he asked.
Whitcomb listed handicapped access improvements, housing, a more ambitious Center Street redesign and new technology at City Hall as ideas he’d like to explore.
“We have this bucket list of things we like to dream about but never find funding for,” he said.
Alderman Michael Talbott, chair of the Community and Economic Development Committee, said he was of two minds.
“I think most importantly, it needs to be spent on something the community can see and feel, that makes Rutlanders feel like we’re headed in a positive direction, headed upward, after the last year and a half,” he said.
Talbott said that puts the Center Street redesign and replacing the Main Street Park gazebo at the top of his wish list.
He also said he’d be interested in brushing off the early, more ambitious designs for Center Street Marketplace Park and seeing if any of the features from them could be revived.
“Another part of me thinks the funds might be better spent helping the people who struggled the most during the pandemic,” he said. “I don’t know what that would look like. ... I’ll be interested to see what the public says.”
Allaire said he and his department heads have held two meetings on the subject and some themes were beginning to emerge.
“One is our IT shortcomings at City Hall,” he said. “That seems to be something that could benefit the city at large in how we communicate. ... It wouldn’t take, I think, a huge chunk of that money, but who knows for sure until you really get into it.”
Along those lines, Allaire said he was interested in refitting the Aldermanic chambers and committee meeting room to more easily enable remote participation.
