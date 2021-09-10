The city would like a word with Consolidated Communications.
The Board of Aldermen voted this week to ask the company to send representatives to a Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss issues surrounding their current fiber-optic cable installation project in the city.
The discussion was triggered in part by an experience Alderman Sam Gorruso had with one of the company’s subcontractors, which city officials say match stories they are hearing from other residents.
“I have a hedge that runs behind a power line,” he said. “I’ve spent 30 years maintaining it, a thousand dollars bringing in lifts and landscaping companies. I have a very private backyard.”
Gorruso said he tried to work with contractors sent to trim the hedge, offering to let them park on his lawn and other measures he hoped would minimize damage. He said he was rebuffed.
“They cut a lot of limbs,” he said. “They broke a lot of limbs. It looks like a 747 went through my hedge. ... I guess there’ve been some city trees and other trees in the city that have been hacked up by these guys.”
Gorruso said he did not blame Consolidated directly and the company had been good about working with him since the incident, but he was strongly displeased with the conduct of Consolidated’s contractors.
Board of Aldermen President Matt Whitcomb said Gorruso wasn’t alone.
“A decent number of complaints and concerns were coming in about the contractors they were working with and how they didn’t seem to be as attentive as they should to people’s hedges,” he said.
On top of that, Whitcomb said the company had been unresponsive to the city itself and to the Otter Creek Communications Union District, which the city voted to join earlier this year.
“They’re a critical partner as we move toward fiber optic cable,” he said. “We’d like to see if we can sit down and talk about what’s going on.
An inquiry to Consolidated was answered via email.
“Our build crews are making every effort to minimize impact of the build on property owners, and to make things right if a resident is unhappy,” the statement read. “Prior to beginning the build, we reached out to city officials to inform them of our plans, and to ask them to reach out to our fiber-build leaders with any concerns.” The email said the company was on track to deliver “symmetrical, gigabit-speed internet to more than 16,000 homes and businesses in the area in 2021.”
“Aerial fiber placement is completed and some locations are currently ready for service,” the statement read. “By the end of the year, we will have constructed over 215 miles of fiber for the Rutland area broadband network.”
