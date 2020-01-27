City voters will have plenty of choices on Town Meeting Day, but residents of a lot of other Rutland County towns won’t.
Nine people are vying for five seats on the Board of Aldermen while six compete for four on the School Board.
All five incumbent aldermen — Paul Clifford, Sharon Davis, Matthew Reveal, Scott Tommola and Matt Whitcomb — are joined on the ballot by John Atwood, Samuel J. Gorruso, Kam Johnston and Michael Talbott in the competition for the two-year seats.
On the School Board, Johnston is running alongside fellow incumbents Alison Notte and Matthew Olewnick and challengers Brittany Cavacas, Kevin Kiesaber and Cathy Solsaa for the three-year seats.
City voters are also being asked to decide a $5 million paving bond.
In Rutland Town, four people — Kari Clark, Gary Ladabouche, Sawyer Hathaway and Chris Kiefer-Cioffi — are vying for the vacant town clerk and treasurer post. The School Board is asking voters to approve $35,000 for the school to purchase 19.42 acres abutting the school property.
Clarendon, Hubbardton, Killington, Middletown Springs, Pittsford, Poultney, Proctor, Shrewsbury, Wells and West Haven all lack contested races this year.
Fair Haven has no election contests, but voters are being asked to decide on a 1 percent local option tax. Similarly, all candidates are unopposed in West Rutland, but the ballot includes a $730,000 bond to upgrade water lines. Tinmouth also lacks contests but is seeking an $850,000 bond for a new town garage and salt/sand shed.
Pittsfield elects officers from the floor. Information was not readily available from Ira, Mount Tabor or Sudbury Monday afternoon.
Benson has three people — Bruce Chapman, Jacob R. Noble and Robert St. Peter — competing for a pair of one-year seats on the Select Board.
In Brandon, newcomer Alison Walter is challenging incumbents Doug Bailey and Seth Hopkins in the race for the Select Board’s two one-year seats.
Castleton has incumbent Richard Combs and challengers Rob Steele and Joe Bruno for a seat on the Select Board.
In Chittenden, there are two contested Select Board races. Julie Fredette is running against Clifford Bassett for a three-year seat on the board, while Robert Baird and George “Georgie” Casey are vying for a two-year seat.
Danby features a competition between Selectman Douglas I. White and challenger Charlie Dotson for a two-year seat on the board.
Mendon Town Moderator Chris Corsones is facing a challenge from Rich Carlson.
Mount Holly Selectman Ronald Tarbell is facing a challenge from Jeff Chase for a three-year seat on the board.
In Pawlet, incumbents Edgar Cleveland and John W. Malcolm are vying with challenger Dennis Morrisseau for the Select Board’s pair of one-year seats. Town voters will also decide between incumbent Julie Mach and challenger Maureen Brown for a three-year seat on the Mettawee School Board. The own is also seeking a $295,000 bond for accessibility improvements to library.
In Wallingford, incumbent Selectwoman Rose Regula seeks to defend her two-year seat against Brian Finch.
