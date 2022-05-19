The Board of Aldermen has voted to settle a lawsuit stemming from an incident at a youth soccer game in 2007.
The board voted Monday, following an executive session, to settle with Drake Hull in the lawsuit over his injury during a Rutland Recreation and Parks Department program at what was then called the Rutland Regional Fieldhouse and is now known as the Spartan Arena. Hull was 10 years old at the time and, according to the lawsuit, suffered extensive injuries when construction materials fell on him.
The motion did not specify an amount for the settlement, but Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges said the payout would come from the city’s insurer, not the general fund.
“It’s not something normally we’d have to approve,” Doenges said. “Normally, the insurance company says, ‘Yes, we’ll do that.’”
Additional information was not immediately available from the city attorney’s office. Robert McClallen, Hull’s lawyer, said Thursday that all parties had settled but declined to comment further without permission from his client. The lawsuit had also initially named two defunct entities — Rutland Regional Fieldhouse Inc. and Countryside Glass.
The lawsuit, filed in Rutland County civil court in 2017, said Hull went to retrieve a ball from a part of the building where several 8-foot by 4-foot high-density polyethylene sheets had been stacked against a wall. The sheets fell, according to the complaint, hit him and smashed his face into a metal pole, pinning him there. Court records say he lost two teeth, broke the bone supporting his upper gum and suffered broken teeth as well as cuts to his ear, nose and lips.
“(Hull) required medical and dental treatment, has undergone multiple dental surgeries and procedures, has had to utilize dental appliances, has undergone root canals and placement of crowns, and has undergone bone-grafting procedures,” the complaint reads. “Despite the medical and dental procedures undertaken on plaintiff’s behalf, many of the injuries which he suffered are permanent.”
The lawsuit argued the sheets were stacked in a way that made them more likely to fall and not secured from the public. McClallen said after the lawsuit was filed that the 10-year lag was due to the slow nature of Hull’s medical recovery.
