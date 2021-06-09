The city has cleared the way for work on the West and Forest streets railroad crossing by agreeing to handle any hazardous materials under them.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to approve an agreement with the Vermont Agency of Transportation in which the city assumes responsibility for “handling, treatment and disposal” of any hazardous materials dug up in the city right-of-way as part of the project.
The project involves installing new concrete panels, new gates and signal lights, a new signal control cabinet and new sidewalks and access ramps — including a curb extension for a new mid-block crosswalk on West Street.
City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said Mayor David Allaire had tried to get that requirement dropped during negotiations, but that the state had no budget. Bloomer also said the state did not expect to find more than $11,000 worth of petroleum-contaminated soil under the crossings, but was unwilling to cap the city’s liability.
“I think we have a pretty good sense it’s not going to be a $100,000 bill, but they’re not guaranteeing it’s going to be $11,000,” he said.
Otherwise, the city is paying nothing for the project, which is to be funded with 10% state and 90% federal dollars. Allaire recommended paying for any disposal out of the contingency fund and noted the state was planning to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars at each crossing.
Alderman Devon Neary noted that the $11,000 was a worst-case projection and that the state might not find anything under the crossings.
“If it’s $11,000 or $20,000, I don’t care,” Alderman William Gillam said. “If we save one life because we put all those safety issues, with the farmers’ market there, with the neighborhood using it as a crossing, and we’ve got some blinking lights to slow the traffic down — if we save one life, it’s worth it.”
The concession by the city follows a dispute two years ago in which the state held up a pipe replacement project under a rail crossing because the city would not sign an agreement taking on significant liability regarding the crossings while giving the state veto power over such projects in the future anywhere in the city. The city sued the state, which ultimately settled out of court.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.